Why DraftKings And Flutter Are Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 18, 2020 3:16pm   Comments
DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading lower on Friday amid reports the Ohio sports betting bill did not reach the Senate floor in the final days of the legislative session

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The firm provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities.

DraftKings shares traded down 2.64% to $53.74 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.19 and a 52-week low of $10.15.

Flutter Entertainment ADR (OTC: PDYPY) shares were also trading lower on the news.

Flutter Entertainment is a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider, and is the parent company of FanDuel, a DraftKings competitor.

Flutter Entertainment ADR shares traded down 3.69% to $100.99 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $106.50 and a 52-week low of $31.35.

