Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Friday's session saw 466 companies set new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED).
- CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 92.03% to reach a new 52-week high.
Stocks that set new 52-week highs on Friday are as follows:
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $684.73. The stock traded up 2.91% on the session.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $141.22 on Friday, moving down 1.51%.
- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares were up 2.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.07 for a change of up 2.18%.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares broke to $432.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.
- Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.35 on Friday morning, moving up 1.58%.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares set a new yearly high of $562.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.12. The stock later traded down 0.47% on the session.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $267.04 with a daily change of down 0.96%.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares were up 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,705.00.
- Deere (NYSE: DE) stock set a new 52-week high of $268.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares were down 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.71.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares hit a yearly high of $89.49. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $303.24 with a daily change of up 1.68%.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.34. The stock traded down 0.56% on the session.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares hit $369.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.19%.
- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) stock set a new 52-week high of $226.29 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) shares were down 0.57% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $165.97.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.39. The stock traded down 2.4% on the session.
- DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.19%.
- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) shares were up 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.29.
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $90.71 on Friday morning, moving down 0.41%.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $205.91 with a daily change of up 9.93%.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares were up 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $958.87.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.48.
- Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares were down 0.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.99 for a change of down 0.08%.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $533.82 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares broke to $102.63 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $142.00.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1,425.00 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $254.13 on Friday, moving up 1.43%.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock set a new 52-week high of $131.29 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%.
- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $442.11 Friday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares hit $17.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $274.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares hit $395.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.
- Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $96.78. Shares traded up 1.12%.
- IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) shares hit $180.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $356.55 on Friday morning, moving up 6.84%.
- CRH (NYSE: CRH) shares were up 2.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.82.
- Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) stock set a new 52-week high of $109.83 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares hit a yearly high of $48.42. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session.
- HP (NYSE: HPQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.47 Friday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.59 Friday. The stock was up 4.15% for the day.
- Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares hit $88.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.32%.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $198.16 on Friday morning, moving up 4.61%.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.12 Friday. The stock was up 3.55% for the day.
- Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares hit a yearly high of $60.36. The stock traded down 0.81% on the session.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares hit $442.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.57%.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares broke to $128.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares set a new yearly high of $379.74 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.73 on Friday, moving up 0.26%.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock made a new 52-week high of $169.67 Friday. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.
- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.15 on Friday morning, moving up 6.15%.
- Magna International (NYSE: MGA) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.20. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) stock made a new 52-week high of $366.10 Friday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) shares hit a yearly high of $56.00. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
- Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.52. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.
- Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) shares were up 2.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $275.22 for a change of up 2.51%.
- NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $273.55. Shares traded up 2.78%.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares hit a yearly high of $67.03. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
- Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares were up 0.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $142.28 for a change of up 0.88%.
- Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.98 on Friday morning, moving up 5.87%.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $322.25 with a daily change of up 4.33%.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.04. The stock was up 2.69% for the day.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares hit a yearly high of $78.16. The stock traded down 0.77% on the session.
- Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.28. The stock was up 3.66% for the day.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares hit $25.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.51%.
- Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) shares were down 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.30 for a change of down 0.38%.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.58. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) shares hit $24.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.43%.
- Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares were down 0.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $80.91 for a change of down 0.13%.
- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares were up 0.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $119.97 for a change of up 0.63%.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.01 Friday. The stock was up 7.49% for the day.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2,235.84 on Friday morning, moving up 1.58%.
- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $153.79. Shares traded up 3.92%.
- C3.ai (NYSE: AI) shares hit $139.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.53%.
- Graco (NYSE: GGG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $72.43. Shares traded up 0.52%.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares broke to $149.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.78%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares broke to $177.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.23%.
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares set a new yearly high of $219.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) shares hit a yearly high of $246.69. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares set a new 52-week high of $202.63 on Friday, moving up 0.57%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $126.27. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.68%.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.88 on Friday, moving down 4.75%.
- Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.21.
- Lear (NYSE: LEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $165.40. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $289.59. Shares traded up 2.28%.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares were up 0.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $221.29 for a change of up 0.4%.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares set a new 52-week high of $92.58 on Friday, moving down 0.16%.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $57.55. Shares traded up 1.88%.
- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.98 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
- Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $450.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
- IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.26 on Friday morning, moving up 0.28%.
- AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.67 on Friday morning, moving up 0.81%.
- Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $103.80. Shares traded up 0.22%.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.70. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares set a new yearly high of $536.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.76% on the session.
- Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.39%.
- Inphi (NASDAQ: IPHI) shares were up 1.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $161.62.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $82.06 Friday. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares set a new yearly high of $77.94 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares were up 1.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $211.74.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares were up 0.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $212.49 for a change of up 0.08%.
- Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.01%.
- LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares were up 0.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.14 for a change of up 0.54%.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $135.51 with a daily change of up 1.76%.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.35 on Friday, moving up 2.13%.
- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $124.14. Shares traded up 0.31%.
- II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares were up 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.13.
- BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares were up 1.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $135.30 for a change of up 1.52%.
- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $102.48 on Friday morning, moving up 2.16%.
- Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock made a new 52-week high of $213.50 Friday. The stock was up 3.74% for the day.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.05. The stock traded down 0.87% on the session.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares set a new yearly high of $49.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares set a new yearly high of $144.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares hit a yearly high of $154.84. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.
- Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) shares were up 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.87 for a change of up 0.49%.
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares broke to $121.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.68%.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) stock hit a yearly high price of $124.62. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- MultiPlan (NYSE: MPLN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.79. Shares traded up 2.08%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit $200.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.44%.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $150.60. The stock traded down 0.96% on the session.
- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.
- Brunswick (NYSE: BC) shares were up 3.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.00.
- Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.39.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.90. The stock traded down 1.23% on the session.
- Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $180.99.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) stock made a new 52-week high of $253.41 Friday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.68.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.89 with a daily change of up 6.13%.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
- AutoNation (NYSE: AN) shares were up 1.83% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.45.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares were up 0.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.70.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares were up 0.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.39.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares hit a yearly high of $252.69. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $70.81. Shares traded up 4.02%.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares broke to $128.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
- Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) shares were up 0.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.79 for a change of up 0.22%.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $78.60 with a daily change of down 0.07%.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $164.57 on Friday morning, moving up 10.78%.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.33. Shares traded down 0.87%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.78 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.17%.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares were up 5.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.93.
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) shares set a new yearly high of $50.55 this morning. The stock was up 15.05% on the session.
- Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) stock made a new 52-week high of $150.57 Friday. The stock was down 6.44% for the day.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares hit a yearly high of $134.52. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session.
- Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) shares were up 8.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.02.
- RLI (NYSE: RLI) stock set a new 52-week high of $110.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares were up 4.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.48 for a change of up 4.05%.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares hit a yearly high of $87.45. The stock traded up 5.98% on the session.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.63.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.81 on Friday morning, moving up 0.28%.
- Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.91. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares set a new yearly high of $122.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.83% on the session.
- SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) shares were up 0.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.54.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares were up 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.94.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares were up 2.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.37.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.57. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares were up 2.83% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.91.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.26 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
- Leslies (NASDAQ: LESL) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.28 Friday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) shares hit a yearly high of $47.00. The stock traded down 0.01% on the session.
- SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares were up 5.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.64 for a change of up 5.65%.
- Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.96 with a daily change of up 1.68%.
- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) shares hit $84.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.46%.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares were up 1.34% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.34 for a change of up 1.34%.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.01 on Friday, moving up 8.27%.
- Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.69 on Friday, moving up 1.62%.
- Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.67 on Friday morning, moving up 0.63%.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares hit a yearly high of $50.41. The stock traded down 2.36% on the session.
- Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) shares broke to $23.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares broke to $33.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.31%.
- Workiva (NYSE: WK) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.81 Friday. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.
- Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.93.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares were up 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $193.24.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $64.76. Shares traded up 5.94%.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%.
- Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares hit $77.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.4%.
- Olin (NYSE: OLN) shares were up 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.06 for a change of up 0.43%.
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.14 on Friday morning, moving up 1.23%.
- Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.40 with a daily change of up 4.87%.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $90.13 on Friday morning, moving up 2.45%.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $43.87 with a daily change of up 1.39%.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $142.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.51%.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) shares broke to $43.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.43%.
- Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.09 Friday. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.
- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.25%.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $176.62 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.
- Avient (NYSE: AVNT) shares were up 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.74.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares hit $105.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.55%.
- Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) shares were down 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.66.
- Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares broke to $89.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares set a new yearly high of $51.90 this morning. The stock was up 3.28% on the session.
- BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares were up 3.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.35.
- LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $136.85 on Friday morning, moving up 1.8%.
- Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) shares were up 1.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.93 for a change of up 1.9%.
- Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) shares set a new yearly high of $45.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.
- Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.92. Shares traded up 2.49%.
- Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.64. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.76. Shares traded up 3.38%.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares broke to $51.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.33%.
- Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $75.24 with a daily change of up 12.74%.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.65 on Friday morning, moving up 25.86%.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares were up 2.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.58.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.09. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) shares set a new yearly high of $113.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.68 with a daily change of up 1.87%.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.
- APi Gr (NYSE: APG) shares were up 0.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.16 for a change of up 0.87%.
- Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) shares hit a yearly high of $42.25. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.
- Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares broke to $70.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares were up 3.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.63.
- HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) shares set a new yearly high of $33.81 this morning. The stock was up 1.76% on the session.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.38 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) shares broke to $78.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.47%.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
- Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $95.44. Shares traded up 0.76%.
- ChampionX (NYSE: CHX) shares hit $15.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.19%.
- Dana (NYSE: DAN) shares were down 1.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.33.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.47 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.
- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.90 with a daily change of down 0.76%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.05 on Friday morning, moving up 1.59%.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.43 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.29%.
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.16. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $30.47 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
- Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.53.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.72. The stock traded up 10.52% on the session.
- Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.87 Friday. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
- Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $91.11. Shares traded up 1.6%.
- FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares were up 8.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.71.
- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 15.89%.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.18%.
- SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) shares were up 0.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.90 for a change of up 0.08%.
- MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.92%.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.61 on Friday, moving up 4.49%.
- Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.05. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.73 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
- BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares were up 16.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.10 for a change of up 16.6%.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.90 with a daily change of up 0.6%.
- AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares set a new yearly high of $54.93 this morning. The stock was up 3.29% on the session.
- Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares were up 2.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.11 for a change of up 2.02%.
- Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) shares hit a yearly high of $49.97. The stock traded down 0.96% on the session.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.49 Friday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) shares were up 1.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.84.
- CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) shares were up 0.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.83.
- Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) stock set a new 52-week high of $64.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
- Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares were down 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.51 for a change of down 0.16%.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $78.94 with a daily change of up 1.44%.
- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.11 on Friday morning, moving up 7.44%.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares hit $66.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.80 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.95%.
- Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.24. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.56 on Friday, moving up 3.45%.
- Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.09 Friday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares were down 0.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.90.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.00. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares set a new yearly high of $31.46 this morning. The stock was up 3.13% on the session.
- Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) shares were down 0.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $111.39.
- Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.89. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
- Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.33.
- CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) shares were up 1.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.42 for a change of up 1.1%.
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) shares broke to $50.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.45%.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares were down 0.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.02.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.20 on Friday, moving up 6.04%.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.41. Shares traded down 1.57%.
- Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.62 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.
- NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) shares were up 2.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.44.
- Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) shares were down 0.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.38 for a change of down 0.33%.
- Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ: STTK) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.91. The stock was up 12.42% for the day.
- Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.77 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
- Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) shares were up 0.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.19.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.84 Friday. The stock was up 1.75% for the day.
- Kadant (NYSE: KAI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $144.65 on Friday morning, moving up 1.64%.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares were up 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.44.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.02%.
- Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) shares hit a yearly high of $26.75. The stock traded up 4.59% on the session.
- Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.87 on Friday morning, moving up 1.28%.
- EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) shares hit a yearly high of $76.34. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
- Social Cap Hedosophia (NYSE: IPOB) shares were down 1.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.60.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.57 with a daily change of up 5.69%.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares hit $29.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.53. The stock traded up 2.46% on the session.
- Immunogen (NASDAQ: IMGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.87%.
- Sirius Intl Insurance (NASDAQ: SG) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.55. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORIC) shares hit $40.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.62%.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $205.00. The stock was up 5.46% for the day.
- M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares set a new yearly high of $49.93 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.83%.
- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares set a new yearly high of $9.17 this morning. The stock was up 2.86% on the session.
- Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) shares broke to $126.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.
- QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
- Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares were up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.18.
- Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) shares broke to $15.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
- Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $41.65 with a daily change of up 4.97%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares were down 0.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.49.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.94 on Friday, moving down 0.33%.
- Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) shares set a new yearly high of $20.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%.
- Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares broke to $27.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.19%.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.71 on Friday morning, moving up 7.18%.
- Dragoneer Growth Opp (NYSE: DGNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%.
- ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITOS) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.76 Friday. The stock was up 4.32% for the day.
- PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) shares were up 1.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.58.
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) shares hit $37.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.84%.
- Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.30 Friday. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
- QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares were up 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.27.
- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.61 Friday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT) shares were up 10.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.50.
- CTS (NYSE: CTS) shares set a new yearly high of $35.34 this morning. The stock was up 3.81% on the session.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares hit a yearly high of $14.39. The stock traded up 4.08% on the session.
- Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares hit a yearly high of $59.53. The stock traded up 2.13% on the session.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares were up 2.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.74.
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares were up 1.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.30 for a change of up 1.61%.
- Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.14. The stock was up 5.27% for the day.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.38 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.27%.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.74. Shares traded up 2.53%.
- Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: NXE) shares were up 7.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.77.
- Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) shares hit $15.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
- StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP) shares were up 6.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.76 for a change of up 6.74%.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.23 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.43%.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) shares hit a yearly high of $23.34. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.95. The stock was up 8.93% for the day.
- Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $32.43 with a daily change of up 2.87%.
- IES Hldgs (NASDAQ: IESC) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.94. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.32. The stock traded down 0.58% on the session.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) shares broke to $32.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%.
- Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX) shares were up 8.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.90 for a change of up 8.66%.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.86. Shares traded up 9.74%.
- MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares broke to $4.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.00 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
- QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.41.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.82 on Friday, moving up 1.34%.
- First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $20.41. Shares traded up 1.61%.
- Star Peak Energy (NYSE: STPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.76%.
- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares were up 0.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.84.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) shares broke to $9.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.87%.
- Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) shares hit a yearly high of $12.40. The stock traded up 3.39% on the session.
- Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.72%.
- RedBall Acquisition (NYSE: RBAC) shares were up 0.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.24.
- MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) shares hit $36.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.15%.
- Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares were up 4.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.83 for a change of up 4.91%.
- Oncorus (NASDAQ: ONCR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $34.01 with a daily change of up 12.15%.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) shares broke to $13.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.91%.
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.89. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares broke to $17.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.14%.
- A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.2%.
- USA Technologies (NASDAQ: USAT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.21. Shares traded up 3.72%.
- Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.12. The stock traded down 1.57% on the session.
- Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.71%.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.42 on Friday morning, moving up 3.11%.
- CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) shares hit a yearly high of $20.81. The stock traded up 92.03% on the session.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.25 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) shares hit $8.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.92%.
- UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.66 on Friday, moving down 3.68%.
- NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) shares were up 10.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.50.
- Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ: AWH) shares hit $6.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.14%.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.17 with a daily change of up 4.61%.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.79 on Friday morning, moving down 0.21%.
- Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO) shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.97.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.77 Friday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares hit a yearly high of $22.47. The stock traded up 10.07% on the session.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) shares were up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.49 for a change of up 0.14%.
- Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) shares hit a yearly high of $48.64. The stock traded down 0.44% on the session.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.06%.
- dMY Technology Group Inc (NYSE: DMYD) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.48. The stock was up 5.64% for the day.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.02%.
- Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.83. The stock traded down 1.04% on the session.
- SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ: SPNE) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.80 Friday. The stock was up 1.75% for the day.
- Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.00. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.
- Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.94. Shares traded up 0.53%.
- Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: UUUU) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.60 on Friday, moving down 2.37%.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.72. The stock traded down 1.41% on the session.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.22. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
- FinServ Acquisition (NASDAQ: FSRV) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.00 Friday. The stock was up 33.97% for the day.
- Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ: OXFD) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.61.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.59 on Friday, moving down 4.46%.
- Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $319.75 on Friday, moving up 5.58%.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.70 on Friday morning, moving up 0.8%.
- Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) shares were up 1.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.46.
- Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) shares broke to $11.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) shares broke to $10.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.9%.
- Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares hit a yearly high of $4.85. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) shares were up 27.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.28 for a change of up 27.53%.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.55 on Friday morning, moving up 0.24%.
- Danaos (NYSE: DAC) shares were up 4.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.33.
- Rafael Holdings (NYSE: RFL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.63 on Friday morning, moving up 10.39%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) shares hit $25.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.38%.
- Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) stock set a new 52-week high of $130.02 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.17%.
- Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.77 on Friday morning, moving up 0.89%.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.48 with a daily change of up 1.12%.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares were up 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.19 for a change of up 0.5%.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ: ORPH) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.12. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.24. The stock was up 33.48% for the day.
- ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE: IACA) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.26 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
- Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE: ASG) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.75. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
- Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.95 on Friday morning, moving up 2.1%.
- Capstar Special Purpose (NYSE: CPSR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.09 on Friday morning, moving up 0.1%.
- NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr (NASDAQ: NISN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) shares broke to $15.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.96%.
- Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.75 Friday. The stock was up 7.76% for the day.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) shares broke to $41.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.5%.
- NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.44.
- ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ: STWO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.50 with a daily change of down 0.19%.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ: INTZ) shares set a new yearly high of $18.84 this morning. The stock was up 4.7% on the session.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: MWK) shares hit a yearly high of $13.23. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.
- DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) shares hit a yearly high of $17.73. The stock traded up 12.66% on the session.
- Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE: OAC) shares hit a yearly high of $12.74. The stock traded down 0.65% on the session.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares hit $6.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.18%.
- NavSight Holdings (NYSE: NSH) shares hit a yearly high of $10.20. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
- BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.39. The stock was up 3.09% for the day.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.47%.
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares were down 1.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.44 for a change of down 1.64%.
- Deerfield Healthcare Tech (NASDAQ: DFHT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.88. Shares traded up 19.14%.
- Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.17 on Friday morning, moving down 0.17%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Total (NYSE: FLC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.19 on Friday morning, moving up 0.35%.
- Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) shares hit $18.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.01%.
- LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.61. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) shares hit a yearly high of $6.09. The stock traded down 1.01% on the session.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ: CLPT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.63. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.19.
- Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) shares were up 1.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.56.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) shares were up 1.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.93.
- Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.95. The stock was up 4.24% for the day.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.06. Shares traded up 4.29%.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.
- Jiya Acquisition (NASDAQ: JYAC) shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.45.
- Lixiang Education Holding (NASDAQ: LXEH) shares broke to $10.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.29%.
- Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ: CGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.41 Friday. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.
- Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) shares hit a yearly high of $9.68. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
- CF Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares set a new yearly high of $18.85 this morning. The stock was up 4.24% on the session.
- Virginia Partners Bk (NASDAQ: PTRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.08. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) shares set a new yearly high of $12.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) shares broke to $6.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.36%.
- GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE: GCV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.27. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Core Molding Technologies Inc Common Stock (AMEX: CMT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.21 this morning. The stock was up 2.73% on the session.
- Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.95.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) shares were up 3.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.89.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE: KFS) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.14%.
- Golden Minerals Company Common Stock (AMEX: AUMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.68 Friday. The stock was up 10.56% for the day.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.59.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.88 on Friday, moving up 11.93%.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares were up 33.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.39 for a change of up 33.95%.
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT) shares set a new yearly high of $2.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ: EPSN) shares set a new yearly high of $3.85 this morning. The stock was up 7.27% on the session.
- Network-1 Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: NTIP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.43. The stock traded up 5.16% on the session.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.27 on Friday morning, moving up 28.84%.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.02 on Friday, moving down 1.42%.
- Dover Motorsports (NYSE: DVD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.03 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: UFAB) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.39. The stock was down 4.03% for the day.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares set a new yearly high of $5.07 this morning. The stock was up 16.87% on the session.
- Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ: SQFT) shares were up 40.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.24 for a change of up 40.85%.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 11.99%.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTPI) shares were down 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.96.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.36 on Friday.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYTH) shares were up 31.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.73.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.76%.
