Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 2:36pm   Comments
Share:

 

During Friday's session, 3 companies made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was DoorDash (NYSE: DASH).
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 6.89% to reach its 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday are as follows:

  • DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $147.34. Shares later traded up 6.89%.
  • Q&K International Group (NASDAQ: QK) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMBR)

22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com