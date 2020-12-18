Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 3 companies made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday are as follows:

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $147.34. Shares later traded up 6.89%.

(NYSE: DASH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $147.34. Shares later traded up 6.89%. Q&K International Group (NASDAQ: QK) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32.

(NASDAQ: QK) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.

