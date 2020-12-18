Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's session, 3 companies made new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was DoorDash (NYSE: DASH).
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 6.89% to reach its 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday are as follows:
- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $147.34. Shares later traded up 6.89%.
- Q&K International Group (NASDAQ: QK) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
