54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) shares climbed 157% to $9.51 after jumping over 26% on Thursday.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) gained 75.2% to $15.40. Katapult will go public through merger with FinServ Acquisition Corp. Katapult is 40% owned by CURO Group.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) surged 52.2% to $7.19.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) climbed 48.4% to $7.04. Cyclo Therapeutics shares jumped 23% on Thursday after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $12 per share.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares climbed 47.5% to $3.2599. Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx announced a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for osteogenesis imperfecta.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) surged 47.4% to $0.5350 as the company secured a term loan of $145 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) gained 41.8% to $5.39.
- FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) surged 28.3% to $13.41. Katapult would go public through merger with FinServ Acquisition Corp.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) climbed 21% to $1.12 after gaining 11% on Thursday. VistaGen priced its 63 million share common stock offering at $0.92 per share.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) gained 20.8% to $5.05 after the company acquired Independence Resources Management for roughly $185.9 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) jumped 20% to $3.00.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) surged 17.8% to $42.15 after climbing 21% on Thursday. Upstart priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) gained 17.4% to $12.09 as the company reported refinancing of new capital structure.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) rose 17.2% to $72.38 after Royal Philips announced plans to buy for $72.00 per share.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) surged 16.8% to $7.78.
- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) gained 16.5% to $4.58. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on GTY Technology with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) surged 16% to $4.735.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) climbed 16% to $5.07. Sunworks, earlier during the month, announced it used a portion of proceeds from a stock sale to repay the outstanding balance under a loan agreement with CrowdOut Capital.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) gained 15.7% to $16.25. Humanigen shares climbed around 24% on Thursday after the company reported completion of enrollment in Phase 1 study of Ifabotuzumab in Glioblastoma Multiforme.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) jumped 15.5% to $11.89 after climbing 15% on Thursday.
- DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) rose 15.1% to $16.46 after the company disclosed topline results from TRUST study.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) gained 15% to $4.5350 following a 30% surge on Thursday.
- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ: ELYS) shares rose 14.7% to $4.0850 after declining 9% on Thursday.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) gained 13.6% to $3.6589.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 13.2% to $8.64 after the company reported a partnership with Gabriel Science for dental markets.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 12.5% to $66.68. JinkoSolar recently announced at-the-market offering of ADSs up to $10 million of ADS.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) surged 12.5% to $22.38 after Susquehanna initiated coverage on the stock with a Positive rating and announced a $30 price target.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) gained 12.5% to $48.15.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) surged 11% to $15.96.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) shares rose 8.6% to $22.00 after gaining over 5% on Thursday. Tattooed Chef, last week, reported the expansion of its product range with meat alternatives.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 7.2% to $9.13. Surface Oncology, on Thursday, announced an agreement for GlaxoSmithKline to exclusively license worldwide development and commercial rights to its preclinical program SRF813, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells and T cells, for an $85-million upfront payment.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares rose 7% to $0.8650. 9 Meters Biopharma shares climbed over 7% on Thursday after OrbiMed Israel BioFund GP Limited Partnership reported a 16% stake in the company.
Losers
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares tumbled 36.1% to $11.18 after jumping 336% on Thursday.
- Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ: VIRI) fell 31.2% to $11.50. Virios Therapeutics shares jumped 67% on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares dipped 31% to $9.37. Mesoblast said Data Safety Monitoring Board that performed a third interim analysis of data from a study of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection said the trial is not likely to meet the 30-day mortality reduction endpoint at the planned 300 patient enrolment.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) dropped 30.5% to $23.60 after climbing 474% on Thursday. Scopus BioPharma’s filing showed registration for 500,000 share common stock offering. Scopus Biopharma priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 29.7% to $86.11 after surging 88% on Thursday. The company, on Tuesday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 16.3% to $5.22 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) fell 16.2% to $6.14 after gaining 20% on Thursday. Oriental Cultural, on Tuesday, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 14.5% to $2.505 after the company announced a $8 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) fell 14.1% to $3.6673. BioCardia shares tumbled 26% on Thursday after the company announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board has completed its prespecified data review for the Phase III pivotal CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial.
- Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) fell 13.4% to $6.06 after climbing 46% on Thursday.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) dropped 12.1% to $5.01 following Q3 results.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) fell 11.3% to $7.32. BlackBerry reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, posting an adjusted profit of $0.02 per share, versus analysts’ estimates for a loss of $0.01 per share.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) fell 11.2% to $39.54 after the company priced 660,000 share common stock offering at $40 per share.
- Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) fell 10.1% to $24.18 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) dropped 10% to $1.8906.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) fell 9.6% to $8.22. Triterras shares tumbled 31% on Thursday after confirming it informed a statutory demand for payment was made to Antanium Resources in Singapore. Triterras said in a regulatory filing it was informed that a statutory demand for payment from Antainium Resources (formerly known as Rhodium Resources) was filed by a creditor of Rhodium on Dec. 1.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 9.4% to $0.9010. Neovasc, on Thursday, highlighted publication of peer-reviewed article in EuroIntervention.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 8.3% to $8.35 after gaining 34% on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $6 a share.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) dropped 8.2% to $9.90. JP Morgan downgraded CalAmp from Neutral to Underweight.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 6.9% to $2.1701. Aethlon Medical, earlier during the week, said it treated the first patient in its first-in-human Early Feasibility Study of the HEMOPURIFIER.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 5.4% to $17.56 after the company issued weak earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q4 adjusted loss of $0.85 per share.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares fell 5.2% to $277.00. FedEx reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, but did not provide guidance for 2021.
