Why Solar Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

The shares of several solar companies are trading higher on Friday amid increased interest in solar energy and increased volatility within the sector.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is a Canadian solar power company. It is an integrated provider of solar power products, services, and system solutions.

Canadian Solar shares were trading up 11.07% at $45.94. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.72 and a 52-week low of $12.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is a vertically integrated solar module manufacturer and systems installer. The company's modules derive from crystalline silicon technology and possess the industry's highest conversion efficiencies.

SunPower Corporation shares were trading up 6.56% at $26.24. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.65 and a 52-week low of $4.03.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions that connect solar generation, energy storage, and management on one intelligent platform.

Enphase Energy shares were trading up 2.69% at $167.92. The stock has a 52-week high of $168.47 and a 52-week low of $21.49.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) provides homeowners with solar energy and storage. It engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States.

Sunrun shares were trading up 7.01% at $66.68. The stock has a 52-week high of $82.42 and a 52-week low of $7.84.