Why Sonoma, Medicenna And Dare Bioscience Are Trading Higher Today

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company announced a partnership with Gabriel Science for dental markets.

Sonoma is engaged in identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated therapies to patients living with chronic skin conditions.

Sonoma shares were trading up 13.22% at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.60 and a 52-week low of $3.55.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MDNA) shares are trading higher after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $12 price target.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer.

Medicenna Therapeutics shares were trading up 4.69% at $4.02. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.32 and a 52-week low of $1.42.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $5 price target.

Dare Bioscience Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on women's reproductive health. The products of the company are related to fertility, vaginal health, and contraception.

Dare Bioscience shares were trading up 12.29% at $1.27. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.22 and a 52-week low of 75 cents.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Applied DNA Sciences is a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology. The company provides its products and services under the brand of SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon.

Applied DNA Sciences shares were trading down 16.35% at $5.22. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.39 and a 52-week low of $2.52.