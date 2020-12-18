40 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 70.9% to $0.62 in pre-market trading as the company secured a term loan of $145 million.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc.. (NASDAQ: SQFT) rose 54.1% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 26% on Thursday.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) rose 53% to $6.37 in pre-market trading. Cyclo Therapeutics shares jumped 23% on Thursday after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $12 per share.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) rose 31.2% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after the company, and Ultragenyx, reported a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for osteogenesis imperfecta.
- DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) rose 27.3% to $18.20 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed topline results from TRUST study.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 24.5% to $9.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a partnership with Gabriel Science for dental markets.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 22.2% to $10.40 in pre-market trading. Surface Oncology, on Thursday, announced an agreement for GlaxoSmithKline to exclusively license worldwide development and commercial rights to its preclinical program SRF813, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells and T cells, for an $85-million upfront payment.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) rose 18.8% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Thursday. VistaGen priced its 63 million share common stock offering at $0.92 per share.
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MDNA) rose 18.4% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and set a $12 price target.
- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ: ELYS) shares rose 15.7% to $4.12 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) rose 15% to $71.00 in pre-market trading after Royal Philips announced plans to buy for $72.00 per share.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) rose 12.5% to $6.85 in pre-market trading after climbing 15% on Thursday.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares rose 11.1% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after climbing around 23% on Thursday.
- TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) rose 8.4% to $25.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Thursday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance, last week, announced a merger deal with an EV charging company called EVBox.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares rose 7.4% to $0.87 in pre-market trading. 9 Meters Biopharma shares climbed over 7% on Thursday after OrbiMed Israel BioFund GP Limited Partnership reported a 16% stake in the company.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 7.4% to $5.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Thursday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 6.8% to $5.05 in pre-market trading. Arbutus Biopharma shares jumped over 7% on Thursday after H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $10 price target.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) rose 6.8% to $0.6580 in pre-market trading. Artelo Biosciences, last week, reported filing of patent application for new formulation of ART27.13.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 6.6% to $4.53 in pre-market trading after climbing around 12% on Thursday. Canaan is a developer of supercomputing chips and the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 6.3% to $1.18 in pre-market trading. Uxin shares tumbled over 20% on Thursday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) shares rose 5.4% to $21.36 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday. Tattooed Chef, last week, reported the expansion of its product range with meat alternatives.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 5.3% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after surging over 54% on Thursday.
Losers
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 33% to $9.09 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on COVID-19 ARDS trial. Mesoblast said randomized controlled trial of Remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent patients with moderate to severe ARDS is not likely to meet 30-day mortality reduction endpoint. Mesoblast, earlier during the week, said results from its Phase 3 trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for advanced chronic heart failure did not meet the primary endpoint.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) fell 26.7% to $24.91 in pre-market trading after climbing 474% on Thursday. Scopus BioPharma’s filing showed registration for 500,000 share common stock offering. Scopus Biopharma priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 15.9% to $103.00 in pre-market trading after surging 88% on Thursday. The company, on Tuesday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 15.7% to $5.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares fell 14.7% to $14.95 in pre-market trading after jumping 336% on Thursday.
- Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) fell 12.6% to $23.50 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) fell 9.8% to $3.78 in pre-market trading. China Liberal Education recently reported sales of 46,626 copies of self-developed textbooks published by Fudan University Press.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) fell 9.6% to $6.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Thursday. Oriental Cultural, on Tuesday, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 8.6% to $8.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 34% on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $6 a share.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 8.5% to $0.91 in pre-market trading. Neovasc, on Thursday, highlighted publication of peer-reviewed article in EuroIntervention.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) fell 7.8% to $12.14 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q3 results.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 7.7% to $2.15 in pre-market trading. Aethlon Medical, earlier during the week, said it treated the first patient in its first-in-human Early Feasibility Study of the HEMOPURIFIER.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) fell 6.8% to $41.51 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences recently announced a 470,000 share common stock offering.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell 6.4% to $23.86 in pre-market trading after the company filed for a roughly 112.96 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) fell 6.3% to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
- BioCardia shares tumbled 26% on Thursday after the company announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board has completed its prespecified data review for the Phase III pivotal CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 6.1% to $17.42 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q4 adjusted loss of $0.85 per share.
- Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ: VIRI) fell 6% to $15.70 in pre-market trading. Virios Therapeutics shares jumped 67% on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares fell 3.2% to $283.00 in pre-market trading. FedEx reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, but did not provide guidance for 2021.
