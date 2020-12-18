80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) shares climbed 473.7% to close at $33.96 on Thursday. Scopus BioPharma’s filing showed registration for 500,000 share common stock offering. Scopus Biopharma shares gained around 8% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares surged 336.4% to close at $17.50.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) shares climbed 88.2% to close at $122.50 after jumping 440% on Wednesday. The company, on Tuesday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) gained 54.2% to close at $1.4250 after jumping around 90% on Wednesday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) jumped 47.7% to close at $5.45 after the company issued regulatory update for IV Tramadol.
- Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) rose 46.1% to close at $7.00.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) gained 34.4% to close at $9.11. Vivos Therapeutics, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $6 a share.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) climbed 33.5% to close at $5.70. TuanChe is projected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) jumped 30% to close at $3.94.
- Skillz Inc (NASDAQ: SKLZ) shares rose 28.6% to close at $22.73.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) shares gained 26.7% to close at $3.70.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) climbed 25.8% to close at $4.15.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) surged 24.4% to close at $4.99.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) jumped 24.1% to close at $7.32. The company last week announced a $90 million private placement of 24.3 million shares at $3.70 per share.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) surged 23.8% to close at $14.04 after the company reported completion of enrollment in Phase 1 study of Ifabotuzumab in Glioblastoma Multiforme.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) gained 23.1% to close at $4.74 after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $12 per share.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) gained 22.7% to close at $5.40.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) surged 22.2% to close at $16.88.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) climbed 21.5% to close at $4.46 after the company issued an update on United States International Trade Commission (ITC) case.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) gained 21.5% to close at $53.47.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) surged 21.4% to close at $35.77. Upstart Holdings shares surged 47% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) surged 21.4% to close at $12.22.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) climbed 21.3% to close at $24.53.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) gained 21.1% to close at $6.65. OncoSec Medical, last week, reported that European Patent Office has issued notices of intent to grant for 2 patent applications.
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) gained 20.9% to close at $3.50.
- Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: OCG) rose 20.2% to close at $7.33 as a potential post IPO volatility. Oriental Cultural, on Tuesday, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) climbed 19.6% to close at $13.01. SVB Leerink, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences with an Outperform rating and a price target of $20.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) gained 19.5% to close at $6.37.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) surged 19.1% to close at $15.60.
- fuboTV Inc. (NASDAQ: FUBO) climbed 18.9% to close at $35.32.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) gained 18.8% to close at $9.30. MiMedx Group shares jumped 19% on Wednesday after Prescience Point Capital Management, a company shareholder, gave bullish commentary on the stock and issued a $31 price target.
- Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) rose 18.6% to close at $3.25.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) gained 17.9% to close at $3.29. Fortress Biotech, on Tuesday, reported 'Breakthrough Therapy Designation' for CUTX-101 for the treatment of menkes disease.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) gained 17.7% to close at $3.40 after the company’s CFO & Secretary Quartieri Michael bought 19,255 shares at an average price of $2.90 a share.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) rose 17.6% to close at $11.50.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) surged 17.4% to close at $20.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong FY21 guidance.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) gained 17% to close at $5.44 after the company announced that it is expanding the availability of its COVID-19 RT-PCR Testing across the US.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) surged 16.9% to close at $2.76.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) shares jumped 16.9% to close at $7.25.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) gained 16.9% to close at $5.40.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) jumped 16.4% to close at $52.94 after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $54 price target.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NASDAQ: DS) climbed 16.3% to close at $3.29. Drive Shack is scheduled to reopen its Orlando venue on December 18th.
- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) gained 15.6% to close at $32.62.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) jumped 15.5% to close at $3.50 after the company entered into a data collaboration with AC Bioscience.
- TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) gained 15.4% to close at $23.75. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance, last week, announced a merger deal with an EV charging company called EVBox.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) surged 15.4% to close at $10.29.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) rose 15.1% to close at $6.09 after climbing 19% on Wednesday. Jupiter Wellness, recently reported the acquisition of SRM Entertainment, LTD from Vinco Ventures, Inc.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 15.1% to close at $9.47 after surging 16% on Wednesday.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) surged 15% to close at $2.83.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares climbed 14.1% to close at $2.43. Durect recently announced that its DUR-928 was granted FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 11.8% to close at $4.25 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares gained 9.1% to close at $5.51 following an 18% decline on Wednesday. Bit Digital, earlier during the month, highlighted completion of acquisition of $13,902,742 worth of bitcoin miners with total hash rate of 1,003.5 Ph/s.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) gained 7.6% to close at $79.95 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) climbed 7.4% to close at $44.09 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and issued strong Q2 earnings outlook.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) climbed 7.3% to close at $0.81. OrbiMed Israel BioFund GP Limited Partnership reported a 16% stake in 9 Meters Biopharma.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) gained 7.2% to close at $10.98. Enlivex, earlier during the month, reported issuance of new Chinese patent covering allocetra immunotherapy.
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) gained 6.9% to close at $264.47 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and issued strong Q2 sales forecast.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Triterras Inc (NASDAQ: TRIT) shares tumbled 31.1% to close at $9.09 on Thursday after confirming it informed a statutory demand for payment was made to Antanium Resources in Singapore. Triterras said in a regulatory filing it was informed that a statutory demand for payment from Antainium Resources (formerly known as Rhodium Resources) was filed by a creditor of Rhodium on Dec. 1.
- BioCardia Inc (NASDAQ: BCDA) dropped 26.4% to close at $4.27. BioCardia disclosed positive DSMB review and recommendation to continue Phase III pivotal CardiAMP heart failure study as designed. BioCardia recently reported a 1.789 million share registered direct offering priced at $4.75 per share.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) dipped 20.7% to close at $1.11 after reporting Q2 results.
- Mediaco Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MDIA) fell 20.6% to close at $2.86 after climbing around 35% on Wednesday.
- Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT) dipped 19.6% to close at $56.25 after the company prices its IPO at $70 per share.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) declined 19.1% to close at $5.93 after the company announced the launch of $50 million common stock and warrant offering.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares fell 18.7% to close at $3.30. CooTek, on Wednesday, reported a mixed securities shelf offering.
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) shares fell 16.5% to close at $45.02.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 16.5% to close at $3.49 as the company issued regulatory update on Zygel in Fragile X syndrome.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 14.8% to close at $2.36.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) dropped 14.7% to close at $12.94. In an SEC filing on Wednesday night, the company announced it and Lonza have entered an exclusive agreement for a dedicated Voclosporin Manufacturing Capacity. The Monoplant is estimated to be operational in 2023.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) fell 14.5% to close at $8.51. Surface Oncology announced an agreement for GlaxoSmithKline to exclusively license worldwide development and commercial rights to its preclinical program SRF813, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells and T cells, for an $85-million upfront payment.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) dipped 13.7% to close at $2.26. Anchiano Therapeutics recently announced a merger agreement with Chemomab.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) dropped 13.6% to close at $39.76 as the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 13.1% to close at $9.00. FatBoy Capital, on Wednesday, disclosed a 6.9% active stake in the company.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) fell 13.1% to close at $35.22 after reporting Q2 results.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) dropped 13.1% to close at $3.33.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) fell 12% to close at $3.37.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares fell 10.4% to close at $0.8602 after gaining around 10% on Wednesday. Atossa Therapeutics, last week, priced a $20 million underwritten public offering.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 10.4% to close at $2.24 following Q3 results.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) shares fell 9.3% to close at $3.60. Apollo Endosurgery, on Wednesday, announced it received FDA clearance for the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 7.5% to close at $1.48. Allied Esports, on Wednesday, launches 24-hour cross-channel content strategy on Twitch.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NASDAQ: RRD) fell 5.7% to close at $1.97 after climbing around 19% on Wednesday. R.R. Donnelley, last week, reported a vaccination distribution toolkit to support marketing and operations for pending COVID-19 vaccine.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Short Sellers Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas