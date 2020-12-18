Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 4:03am   Comments
  • The current account report for the third quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The deficit is expected to increase to $185.6 billion in the third quarter from $170.5 billion in the second quarter.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising 0.5% last month.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 11:10 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

