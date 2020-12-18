Walmart To Sell Its Products Directly On TikTok Through Influencer Live Streams

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said TikTok users can directly buy its products during live streams on the short-form video app.

What Happened: The Arkansas-based retail giant said in a statement Thursday that TikTok users in the United States can shop for “fashion items featured in content from some of the app's most popular creators without ever having to leave the platform."

Walmart said that the first-ever such live stream would take place on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Walmart’s profile page on TikTok and feature 10 creators including Michael Le (@justmaiko) — known for his creative dances.

The creators will put up a one-hour shoppable variety show called “Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular.”

Why It Matters: A Piper Sandler survey in October indicated that TikTok was more popular among teenagers in the United States than Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram but less so than Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP) platform.

TikTok previously agreed to a sale of a 20% stake to Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and Walmart.

Walmart has been increasingly looking for ways to better compete with its prime e-commerce rival Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Most recently, the retailer scrapped the $35 minimum cart value for its premium subscribers for all orders besides groceries.

Price Action: Walmart shares closed nearly 0.5% higher at $146.10 on Thursday and gained 0.17% in the after-hours session.

Photo, courtesy of Wikimedia