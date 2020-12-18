Market Overview

Twitter Is Creating A New Account Type Just For Bots

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 2:26am   Comments
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Thursday announced that it will launch a new account type specifically for bots in 2021.

What Happened: The social media company noted that an automated account "can bring a lot of value to the service when they share things like earthquake reports or self care reminders...but it can also be confusing to people if it’s not clear that these accounts are automated."

Twitter said bots having their own dedicated account types that are distinct from human-run accounts will help keep this confusion at bay.

The Jack Dorsey-led company added it will also launch an account type to help preserve the memories related to people who have died.

Why Does It Matter: The latest announcement comes as a change of stance on Twitter's part.

The social media company had, earlier in May, said that the calls for labeling bot accounts "don’t capture the problem we’re trying to solve and the errors we could make to real people that need our service to make their voice heard."

Twitter said at the time it found it more important to focus on "the holistic behavior of an account, not just whether it’s automated or not."

Price Action: TWTR closed 1.11% higher at $54.63 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: social media

