10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ: MREO) shares are trading higher after the company, and Ultragenyx, announced a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for osteogenesis imperfecta.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares are trading higher after the company announced a partnership with Gabriel Science for dental markets.
- Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MDNA) shares are trading higher after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and set a $12 price target.
Losers
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company did not provide 2021 guidance.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares are trading lower in sympathy with FedEx after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q4 adj. EPS guidance below estimates.
- Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) shares are trading lower after the company filed for a roughly 112.96 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
