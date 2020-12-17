Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Aurinia's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2020 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
Why Aurinia's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares are trading lower on Thursday.

In an SEC filing on Wednesday night, the company announced it and Lonza have entered an exclusive agreement for a dedicated Voclosporin Manufacturing Capacity. The Monoplant is estimated to be operational in 2023.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares were trading down 13.22% at $13.16 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.93 and a 52-week low of $9.83.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUPH)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: MacroGenics Breast Cancer Drug Wins FDA Approval, Adcom Test Awaits Moderna, Virios To Make Wall Street Debut
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Gets Adcom Backing, Sio Gene Data, 2 IPOs, BioNTech Clinches China Vaccine Supply Deal
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 10, 2020
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com