Why Aurinia's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares are trading lower on Thursday.

In an SEC filing on Wednesday night, the company announced it and Lonza have entered an exclusive agreement for a dedicated Voclosporin Manufacturing Capacity. The Monoplant is estimated to be operational in 2023.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares were trading down 13.22% at $13.16 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.93 and a 52-week low of $9.83.