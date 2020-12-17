Why Oriental Culture's Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ: OCG) shares are trading higher on Thursday triggered by potential post-IPO volatility.

Oriental Culture Holding is an online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services. The company also offers online and offline integrated marketing, storage and technical maintenance service to customers in China. It operates through one segment namely, e-commerce of artwork trading. It generates revenue through listing service fees, transaction fees and other revenues collected from traders.

Oriental Culture shares were trading up 118% at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.85 and a 52-week low of $5.27.