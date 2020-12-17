Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Oriental Culture's Stock Is Surging Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2020 11:19am   Comments
Share:
Why Oriental Culture's Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ: OCG) shares are trading higher on Thursday triggered by potential post-IPO volatility.

Oriental Culture Holding is an online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services. The company also offers online and offline integrated marketing, storage and technical maintenance service to customers in China. It operates through one segment namely, e-commerce of artwork trading. It generates revenue through listing service fees, transaction fees and other revenues collected from traders.

Oriental Culture shares were trading up 118% at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.85 and a 52-week low of $5.27.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OCG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Accenture Tops Q1 Estimates
Why Oriental Culture Holding Is Trading Higher Today
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com