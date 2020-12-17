Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, 316 companies made new 52-week highs.
Areas of Interest:
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB).
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ: OCG) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 178.2% to reach its new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are the following:
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares hit $237.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.69%.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) shares set a new 52-week high of $156.34 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares broke to $481.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%.
- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares were up 1.27% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.73 for a change of up 1.27%.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares broke to $271.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.29%.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares set a new 52-week high of $430.01 on Thursday, moving up 0.94%.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares were up 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.77.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,186.21 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.17%.
- BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $54.40. Shares traded up 1.94%.
- HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.13%.
- Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.64%.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $558.34 Thursday. The stock was up 1.57% for the day.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $237.08 with a daily change of up 3.69%.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.91 on Thursday, moving down 0.08%.
- Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.64 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) stock made a new 52-week high of $263.50 Thursday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- Vale (NYSE: VALE) shares broke to $17.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares were down 0.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,693.99.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares were up 0.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.59.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.70 Thursday. The stock was up 4.89% for the day.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.35. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $296.39.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) stock set a new 52-week high of $112.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares hit a yearly high of $249.59. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $359.69 with a daily change of up 1.29%.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.13%.
- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares hit a yearly high of $224.55. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
- DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.02. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares were up 1.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.14 for a change of up 1.72%.
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.43. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares were up 1.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $345.17 for a change of up 1.55%.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $269.69. Shares traded up 2.24%.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $953.46 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $352.12 with a daily change of up 6.2%.
- Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares were up 3.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.68 for a change of up 3.54%.
- Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $218.08 on Thursday, moving up 1.3%.
- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares were up 2.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $159.53.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares hit $101.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.16%.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares set a new 52-week high of $183.89 on Thursday, moving up 1.32%.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $253.10.
- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares hit $438.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.73%.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.75.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares set a new 52-week high of $390.67 on Thursday, moving up 4.7%.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were up 2.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $267.12.
- Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) shares were up 0.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.35 for a change of up 0.13%.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $144.00.
- Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares hit $108.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock made a new 52-week high of $332.77 Thursday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.33 for a change of up 1.18%.
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) shares set a new yearly high of $34.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares broke to $194.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.87%.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares were up 2.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.03.
- Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares set a new yearly high of $58.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
- Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.82%.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares hit $128.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares set a new yearly high of $80.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $179.38. Shares traded up 0.56%.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares broke to $190.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.8%.
- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $196.47. Shares traded up 1.01%.
- KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.59 on Thursday, moving up 0.67%.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares set a new yearly high of $361.50 this morning. The stock was up 5.46% on the session.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.26 Thursday. The stock was up 2.81% for the day.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares hit a yearly high of $168.18. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $122.23 with a daily change of up 1.72%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares set a new yearly high of $359.39 this morning. The stock was up 6.25% on the session.
- Magna International (NYSE: MGA) shares set a new yearly high of $64.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares were down 0.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $465.96.
- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) shares were up 7.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.97.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.22. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.69.
- NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $266.25 with a daily change of up 3.49%.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares broke to $319.04 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) shares broke to $11.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.43%.
- Waters (NYSE: WAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $251.99 with a daily change of up 3.42%.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares set a new 52-week high of $528.62 on Thursday, moving up 0.94%.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares were up 0.99% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.67.
- Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares hit a yearly high of $178.76. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
- Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $60.01. Shares traded up 5.36%.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares hit $24.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
- Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.18 Thursday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares were up 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.98 for a change of up 0.33%.
- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.80 Thursday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) shares hit a yearly high of $249.55. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.
- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.51%.
- DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $114.82 with a daily change of up 1.42%.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.08%.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $91.21. Shares traded up 0.11%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares set a new yearly high of $174.33 this morning. The stock was up 2.4% on the session.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) shares hit a yearly high of $15.72. The stock traded up 5.85% on the session.
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares set a new 52-week high of $196.71 on Thursday, moving up 2.48%.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $165.64. Shares traded up 2.09%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares hit $123.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.81%.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) shares broke to $49.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.56%.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.12%.
- Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.99. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares broke to $18.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
- Lear (NYSE: LEA) shares broke to $164.04 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares hit a yearly high of $217.94. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.65 on Thursday, moving up 3.01%.
- Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) stock made a new 52-week high of $442.98 Thursday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.
- AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) stock hit a yearly high price of $132.91. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.47 on Thursday, moving down 0.23%.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.01 Thursday. The stock was up 3.06% for the day.
- Inphi (NASDAQ: IPHI) shares hit a yearly high of $159.55. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.00.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $206.07.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares were up 6.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.57.
- Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.
- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $121.09. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
- II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.52%.
- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares hit a yearly high of $99.91. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $71.56 Thursday. The stock was up 6.07% for the day.
- Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares hit $9.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.61%.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) stock made a new 52-week high of $151.74 Thursday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
- Jabil (NYSE: JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.38. The stock was up 7.44% for the day.
- Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares hit $18.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.63%.
- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $64.22 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $74.66 with a daily change of down 2.4%.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.44. The stock traded up 2.64% on the session.
- Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $177.72 on Thursday, moving up 2.19%.
- LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.48. Shares traded up 2.62%.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.94 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.51%.
- Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.00 on Thursday, moving down 0.28%.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.90.
- Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.70 on Thursday, moving up 1.2%.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.19. The stock traded up 3.46% on the session.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares set a new yearly high of $76.14 this morning. The stock was up 3.94% on the session.
- MP Materials (NYSE: MP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 15.63%.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares were up 1.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.89.
- RLI (NYSE: RLI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $107.27. Shares traded up 0.66%.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $194.00. The stock traded down 1.04% on the session.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.46 on Thursday, moving down 0.58%.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares hit $38.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.38%.
- ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.32 on Thursday, moving up 0.76%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $52.78. The stock traded up 4.98% on the session.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $100.11. Shares traded up 0.73%.
- Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares set a new yearly high of $27.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares broke to $59.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares broke to $113.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.0%.
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) shares were up 2.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.19 for a change of up 2.53%.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares hit a yearly high of $49.66. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.
- Leslies (NASDAQ: LESL) shares were up 3.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.84.
- Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $30.39. Shares traded up 1.76%.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares set a new yearly high of $88.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.
- Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares were up 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.36.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.57. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
- Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.37. Shares traded up 0.58%.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) shares were up 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.00.
- Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares set a new 52-week high of $86.99 on Thursday, moving up 5.65%.
- Endava (NYSE: DAVA) shares hit a yearly high of $75.50. The stock traded up 2.34% on the session.
- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) shares broke to $78.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.49%.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $185.69. Shares traded up 0.35%.
- Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares hit a yearly high of $96.00. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.
- Olin (NYSE: OLN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.15 with a daily change of up 4.42%.
- Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares hit $73.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.17%.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares set a new yearly high of $78.50 this morning. The stock was up 5.52% on the session.
- Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) shares hit $12.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.87%.
- Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.84%.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $270.92 Thursday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.28%.
- Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) shares hit $16.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%.
- Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) shares were up 1.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.93 for a change of up 1.61%.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.94 Thursday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.45%.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.80.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $56.22 with a daily change of up 4.07%.
- ChampionX (NYSE: CHX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.93. Shares traded up 0.03%.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $92.53. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.82 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares set a new yearly high of $40.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares set a new yearly high of $73.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.
- Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.43. Shares traded up 10.35%.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares hit $30.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.84%.
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.89. The stock traded up 5.14% on the session.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $76.54 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit $22.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares were up 6.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.70.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.27%.
- Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) shares hit a yearly high of $74.41. The stock traded up 7.51% on the session.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.20. The stock traded up 11.44% on the session.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.51 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.6%.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.49 Thursday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
- Global Blue Group Holding (NYSE: GB) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.90 on Thursday, moving up 0.19%.
- Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $60.00 with a daily change of up 6.4%.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.00.
- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares were up 3.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.51.
- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares were up 7.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.62.
- Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.19 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.68%.
- CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.04 on Thursday, moving up 4.55%.
- Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares were up 2.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.65 for a change of up 2.84%.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.42 on Thursday, moving up 4.43%.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares were up 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.25.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ: ASO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.44. Shares traded up 2.92%.
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) shares were up 4.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.46.
- Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.95. The stock was up 5.08% for the day.
- Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.39 Thursday. The stock was up 3.25% for the day.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.42%.
- Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.37 Thursday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.60.
- Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.44.
- New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.88%.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) shares broke to $30.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.11. The stock traded up 4.07% on the session.
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%.
- nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.48 on Thursday, moving up 1.98%.
- Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) stock set a new 52-week high of $151.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.83%.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.33%.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares broke to $195.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
- QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) shares hit a yearly high of $64.88. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares hit $52.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares were up 4.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.21.
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares were up 1.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.88.
- Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) shares hit a yearly high of $37.52. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares hit a yearly high of $39.64. The stock traded up 3.31% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.41 on Thursday, moving up 1.12%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares set a new yearly high of $23.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.50. The stock traded up 5.27% on the session.
- Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $42.92. Shares traded up 1.49%.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.05. Shares traded up 0.22%.
- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.77 Thursday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.15. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.
- IES Hldgs (NASDAQ: IESC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.02. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares hit a yearly high of $39.16. The stock traded up 5.05% on the session.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.74%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 9.21%.
- MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.11 on Thursday, moving down 1.25%.
- AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.08%.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.97 Thursday. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.
- Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) shares broke to $21.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.79%.
- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares hit $29.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.
- AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.33. Shares traded up 0.57%.
- RedBall Acquisition (NYSE: RBAC) shares hit $10.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.75%.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.85. Shares traded up 1.12%.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares were up 4.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.38.
- USA Technologies (NASDAQ: USAT) shares were up 2.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.75 for a change of up 2.49%.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.00.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.65 on Thursday, moving up 1.89%.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.77 Thursday. The stock was up 3.58% for the day.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares set a new yearly high of $43.92 this morning. The stock was up 5.15% on the session.
- Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares were down 0.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.24.
- Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ: AWH) shares were up 5.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.81.
- dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYT) shares were up 0.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.95 for a change of up 0.82%.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares were up 10.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.86 for a change of up 10.58%.
- Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) shares hit $19.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.43. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
- Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.65. The stock was up 4.84% for the day.
- Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) shares were up 2.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.44.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) shares were up 1.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.50.
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: MTA) shares set a new yearly high of $12.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.41% on the session.
- Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.00 with a daily change of up 3.75%.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares were up 8.91% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.82.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.57 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
- Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) shares were up 6.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.41.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares were up 18.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.25 for a change of up 18.22%.
- Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.57. The stock was up 6.73% for the day.
- Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: AEF) shares set a new yearly high of $8.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares were up 5.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.91.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.49 for a change of up 0.86%.
- Diginex (NASDAQ: EQOS) shares were up 19.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.75.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX: GLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.24 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ: OCG) shares were up 178.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.85.
- AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.89 on Thursday, moving up 1.5%.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.42.
- NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.43 on Thursday, moving up 0.94%.
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.42. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.05 with a daily change of up 6.82%.
- Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.90 on Thursday, moving up 4.08%.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: MWK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.68. The stock traded up 8.44% on the session.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.00. Shares traded up 6.61%.
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.20 Thursday. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares were up 6.52% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.10 for a change of up 6.52%.
- Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) shares hit a yearly high of $17.90. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.45%.
- LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.47. Shares traded up 1.83%.
- Good Works Acquisition (NASDAQ: GWAC) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.99.
- Taiwan Fund (NYSE: TWN) shares broke to $28.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.81%.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.88. Shares traded up 3.58%.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS) shares were up 12.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.64.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE: PFO) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.66.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.49 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%.
- Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.18.
- Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ: CGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.13. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
- Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE: SWZ) shares hit a yearly high of $8.96. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
- Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) shares set a new yearly high of $12.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
- Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.72. The stock traded up 4.76% on the session.
- CF Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.67.
- Core Molding Technologies Inc Common Stock (AMEX: CMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.68 with a daily change of up 1.03%.
- Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) shares hit $19.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.89%.
- THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: FSLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.95 on Thursday, moving up 1.09%.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.24 on Thursday, moving up 2.38%.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.85. Shares traded up 4.68%.
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ: JUPW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.00 with a daily change of up 36.67%.
- HF Enterprises (NASDAQ: HFEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.50. The stock traded up 28.46% on the session.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: UFAB) shares were up 1.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.17 for a change of up 1.65%.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ: OSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.16 on Thursday, moving up 4.56%.
- PainReform (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares were up 29.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.10.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares broke to $7.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 81.55%.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ: LIXT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.57. Shares traded up 21.48%.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 22.41%.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) shares hit $11.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.30 with a daily change of up 8.03%.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX: TKAT) shares hit $2.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 88.19%.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.77%.
- Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ: RBCN) shares were up 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.60.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.29%.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 7.61%.
