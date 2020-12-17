Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 316 companies made new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: XTLB). Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ: OCG) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 178.2% to reach its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are the following:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares hit $237.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.69%.

(NYSE: TM) shares set a new 52-week high of $156.34 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares broke to $481.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%.

(NYSE: ORCL) shares were up 1.27% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.73 for a change of up 1.27%. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares broke to $271.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.29%.

(NASDAQ: AVGO) shares set a new 52-week high of $430.01 on Thursday, moving up 0.94%. BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares were up 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.77.

(NYSE: SHOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,186.21 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.17%. BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $54.40. Shares traded up 1.94%.

(NYSE: HDB) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.13%. Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.64%.

(NYSE: NOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $558.34 Thursday. The stock was up 1.57% for the day. Square (NYSE: SQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $237.08 with a daily change of up 3.69%.

(NYSE: SCHW) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.91 on Thursday, moving down 0.08%. Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.64 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.

(NYSE: EL) stock made a new 52-week high of $263.50 Thursday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. Vale (NYSE: VALE) shares broke to $17.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.

(NASDAQ: MELI) shares were down 0.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,693.99. TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares were up 0.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.59.

(NYSE: SNAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.70 Thursday. The stock was up 4.89% for the day. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.35. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ADSK) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $296.39. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) stock set a new 52-week high of $112.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.

(NASDAQ: TEAM) shares hit a yearly high of $249.59. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session. Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $359.69 with a daily change of up 1.29%.

(NYSE: DELL) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.13%. Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares hit a yearly high of $224.55. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.

(NYSE: DD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.02. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session. Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares were up 1.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.14 for a change of up 1.72%.

(NASDAQ: MNST) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.43. The stock was up 0.28% for the day. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares were up 1.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $345.17 for a change of up 1.55%.

(NYSE: CVNA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $269.69. Shares traded up 2.24%. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $953.46 with a daily change of up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ: ROKU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $352.12 with a daily change of up 6.2%. Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares were up 3.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.68 for a change of up 3.54%.

(NYSE: STZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $218.08 on Thursday, moving up 1.3%. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares were up 2.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $159.53.

(NYSE: CHWY) shares hit $101.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.16%. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares set a new 52-week high of $183.89 on Thursday, moving up 1.32%.

(NASDAQ: SNPS) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $253.10. MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares hit $438.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.73%.

(NYSE: FCAU) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.75. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares set a new 52-week high of $390.67 on Thursday, moving up 4.7%.

(NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were up 2.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $267.12. Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) shares were up 0.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.35 for a change of up 0.13%.

(NASDAQ: ZG) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $144.00. Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares hit $108.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.

(NYSE: PANW) stock made a new 52-week high of $332.77 Thursday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day. Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.33 for a change of up 1.18%.

(NYSE: WY) shares set a new yearly high of $34.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.33% on the session. Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares broke to $194.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.87%.

(NYSE: MT) shares were up 2.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.03. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares set a new yearly high of $58.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ: YNDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares hit $128.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.

(NASDAQ: STNE) shares set a new yearly high of $80.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session. Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $179.38. Shares traded up 0.56%.

(NASDAQ: ETSY) shares broke to $190.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.8%. Equifax (NYSE: EFX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $196.47. Shares traded up 1.01%.

(NYSE: KKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.59 on Thursday, moving up 0.67%. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares set a new yearly high of $361.50 this morning. The stock was up 5.46% on the session.

(NYSE: FTCH) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.26 Thursday. The stock was up 2.81% for the day. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares hit a yearly high of $168.18. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $122.23 with a daily change of up 1.72%. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares set a new yearly high of $359.39 this morning. The stock was up 6.25% on the session.

(NYSE: MGA) shares set a new yearly high of $64.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares were down 0.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $465.96.

(NASDAQ: WMG) shares were up 7.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.97. PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.22. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ: STX) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.69. NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $266.25 with a daily change of up 3.49%.

(NASDAQ: TRMB) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares broke to $319.04 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.

(NASDAQ: CZR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%. CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) shares broke to $11.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.43%.

(NYSE: WAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $251.99 with a daily change of up 3.42%. Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares set a new 52-week high of $528.62 on Thursday, moving up 0.94%.

(NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares were up 0.99% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.67. Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares hit a yearly high of $178.76. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.

(NYSE: OSH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $60.01. Shares traded up 5.36%. Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares hit $24.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.

(NASDAQ: CGNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.18 Thursday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares were up 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.98 for a change of up 0.33%.

(NASDAQ: PTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.80 Thursday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) shares hit a yearly high of $249.55. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.

(NYSE: ESTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.51%. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $114.82 with a daily change of up 1.42%.

(NASDAQ: PLUG) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.08%. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $91.21. Shares traded up 0.11%.

(NASDAQ: FIVN) shares set a new yearly high of $174.33 this morning. The stock was up 2.4% on the session. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) shares hit a yearly high of $15.72. The stock traded up 5.85% on the session.

(NYSE: SMG) shares set a new 52-week high of $196.71 on Thursday, moving up 2.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $165.64. Shares traded up 2.09%.

(NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares hit $123.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.81%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) shares broke to $49.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.56%.

(NYSE: FND) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.12%. Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.99. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.

(NYSE: TECK) shares broke to $18.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%. Lear (NYSE: LEA) shares broke to $164.04 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%.

(NASDAQ: MORN) shares hit a yearly high of $217.94. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.65 on Thursday, moving up 3.01%.

(NASDAQ: UHAL) stock made a new 52-week high of $442.98 Thursday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day. AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) stock hit a yearly high price of $132.91. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.

(NYSE: LEVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.47 on Thursday, moving down 0.23%. Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.01 Thursday. The stock was up 3.06% for the day.

(NASDAQ: IPHI) shares hit a yearly high of $159.55. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.00.

(NASDAQ: CHDN) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $206.07. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares were up 6.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.57.

(NYSE: SID) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%. PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $121.09. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ: IIVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.52%. AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares hit a yearly high of $99.91. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

(NYSE: ARW) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $71.56 Thursday. The stock was up 6.07% for the day.

(NYSE: PSO) shares hit $9.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.61%. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) stock made a new 52-week high of $151.74 Thursday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.

(NYSE: JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.38. The stock was up 7.44% for the day. Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares hit $18.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.63%.

(NYSE: GMED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $64.22 with a daily change of up 0.28%. YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $74.66 with a daily change of down 2.4%.

(NYSE: CPRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.44. The stock traded up 2.64% on the session. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $177.72 on Thursday, moving up 2.19%.

(NYSE: LPL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.48. Shares traded up 2.62%. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.94 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.51%.

(NASDAQ: CERT) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.00 on Thursday, moving down 0.28%. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.90.

(NYSE: TNET) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.70 on Thursday, moving up 1.2%. Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.19. The stock traded up 3.46% on the session.

(NASDAQ: EXPI) shares set a new yearly high of $76.14 this morning. The stock was up 3.94% on the session. MP Materials (NYSE: MP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 15.63%.

(NYSE: SAIL) shares were up 1.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.89. RLI (NYSE: RLI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $107.27. Shares traded up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ: SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $194.00. The stock traded down 1.04% on the session. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%.

(NYSE: BYD) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.46 on Thursday, moving down 0.58%. Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares hit $38.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.38%.

(NYSE: ASGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.32 on Thursday, moving up 0.76%. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $52.78. The stock traded up 4.98% on the session.

(NYSE: AMG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $100.11. Shares traded up 0.73%. Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares set a new yearly high of $27.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.

(NYSE: HASI) shares broke to $59.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%. Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares broke to $113.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.0%.

(NASDAQ: TENB) shares were up 2.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.19 for a change of up 2.53%. Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares hit a yearly high of $49.66. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LESL) shares were up 3.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.84. Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $30.39. Shares traded up 1.76%.

(NASDAQ: ALRM) shares set a new yearly high of $88.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.77% on the session. Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares were up 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.36.

(NYSE: EVR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.57. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.37. Shares traded up 0.58%.

(NYSE: EXP) shares were up 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.00. Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares set a new 52-week high of $86.99 on Thursday, moving up 5.65%.

(NYSE: DAVA) shares hit a yearly high of $75.50. The stock traded up 2.34% on the session. Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) shares broke to $78.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.49%.

(NYSE: IIPR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $185.69. Shares traded up 0.35%. Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares hit a yearly high of $96.00. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.

(NYSE: OLN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.15 with a daily change of up 4.42%. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares hit $73.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.17%.

(NASDAQ: SWTX) shares set a new yearly high of $78.50 this morning. The stock was up 5.52% on the session. Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) shares hit $12.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.87%.

(NASDAQ: CRNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.84%. WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $270.92 Thursday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%. Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.28%.

(NYSE: IGT) shares hit $16.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%. Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) shares were up 1.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.93 for a change of up 1.61%.

(NYSE: SPB) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.94 Thursday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day. Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.45%.

(NYSE: GOLF) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.80. Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $56.22 with a daily change of up 4.07%.

(NYSE: CHX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.93. Shares traded up 0.03%. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $92.53. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.

(NYSE: BNL) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.82 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares set a new yearly high of $40.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.

(NASDAQ: REGI) shares set a new yearly high of $73.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session. Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.43. Shares traded up 10.35%.

(NASDAQ: COOP) shares hit $30.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.84%. Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.89. The stock traded up 5.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NSIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $76.54 with a daily change of up 0.45%. R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit $22.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%.

(NYSE: TRQ) shares were up 6.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.70. Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.27%.

(NASDAQ: NKTX) shares hit a yearly high of $74.41. The stock traded up 7.51% on the session. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.20. The stock traded up 11.44% on the session.

(NYSE: JOE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.51 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.6%. Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.49 Thursday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

(NYSE: GB) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.90 on Thursday, moving up 0.19%. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $60.00 with a daily change of up 6.4%.

(NASDAQ: GRWG) shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.00. Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares were up 3.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.51.

(NASDAQ: DOMO) shares were up 7.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.62. Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.19 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.68%.

(NASDAQ: CRVL) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.04 on Thursday, moving up 4.55%. Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares were up 2.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.65 for a change of up 2.84%.

(NASDAQ: HYFM) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.42 on Thursday, moving up 4.43%. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares were up 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.25.

(NASDAQ: ASO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.44. Shares traded up 2.92%. Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) shares were up 4.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.46.

(NYSE: RLGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.95. The stock was up 5.08% for the day. Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.39 Thursday. The stock was up 3.25% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CSWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.42%. Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.37 Thursday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TPIC) shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.60. Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.44.

(AMEX: NGD) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.88%. HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) shares broke to $30.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.

(NYSE: PAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.11. The stock traded up 4.07% on the session. PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%.

(NASDAQ: LASR) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.48 on Thursday, moving up 1.98%. Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) stock set a new 52-week high of $151.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%.

(NASDAQ: FREQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.83%. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.33%.

(NASDAQ: GRVY) shares broke to $195.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%. QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) shares hit a yearly high of $64.88. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.

(NYSE: BST) shares hit $52.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares were up 4.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.21.

(NASDAQ: NXGN) shares were up 1.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.88. Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) shares hit a yearly high of $37.52. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GRPN) shares hit a yearly high of $39.64. The stock traded up 3.31% on the session. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.

(NASDAQ: CHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.41 on Thursday, moving up 1.12%. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares set a new yearly high of $23.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ATEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.50. The stock traded up 5.27% on the session. Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $42.92. Shares traded up 1.49%.

(NYSE: HQH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.05. Shares traded up 0.22%. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.77 Thursday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SIBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.15. The stock was up 2.78% for the day. IES Hldgs (NASDAQ: IESC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.02. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RILY) shares hit a yearly high of $39.16. The stock traded up 5.05% on the session. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.74%.

(NYSE: SI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 9.21%. MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.11 on Thursday, moving down 1.25%.

(NYSE: AIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.08%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.97 Thursday. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.

(NASDAQ: KDNY) shares broke to $21.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.79%. Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares hit $29.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.

(NYSE: NIE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.33. Shares traded up 0.57%. RedBall Acquisition (NYSE: RBAC) shares hit $10.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.75%.

(NASDAQ: RIOT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.85. Shares traded up 1.12%. Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares were up 4.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.38.

(NASDAQ: USAT) shares were up 2.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.75 for a change of up 2.49%. Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.00.

(NASDAQ: WPRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.65 on Thursday, moving up 1.89%. American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.77 Thursday. The stock was up 3.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LOVE) shares set a new yearly high of $43.92 this morning. The stock was up 5.15% on the session. Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares were down 0.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.24.

(NASDAQ: AWH) shares were up 5.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.81. dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYT) shares were up 0.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.95 for a change of up 0.82%.

(NASDAQ: MARA) shares were up 10.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.86 for a change of up 10.58%. Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) shares hit $19.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.

(NYSE: AVK) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.43. The stock was up 0.86% for the day. Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.65. The stock was up 4.84% for the day.

(NYSE: BME) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%. Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) shares were up 2.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.44.

(NASDAQ: WLDN) shares were up 1.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.50. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: MTA) shares set a new yearly high of $12.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.41% on the session.

(NYSE: HQL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%. Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.

(NYSE: ASPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.00 with a daily change of up 3.75%. Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares were up 8.91% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.82.

(NYSE: STK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.57 with a daily change of up 0.33%. Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) shares were up 6.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.41.

(NASDAQ: SLDB) shares were up 18.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.25 for a change of up 18.22%. Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.57. The stock was up 6.73% for the day.

(AMEX: AEF) shares set a new yearly high of $8.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares were up 5.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.91.

(NYSE: MSB) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.49 for a change of up 0.86%. Diginex (NASDAQ: EQOS) shares were up 19.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.75.

(AMEX: GLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.24 with a daily change of up 0.65%. Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ: OCG) shares were up 178.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.85.

(NYSE: ACV) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.89 on Thursday, moving up 1.5%. Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.42.

(NYSE: GF) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.43 on Thursday, moving up 0.94%. WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.42. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

(NASDAQ: VUZI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.05 with a daily change of up 6.82%. Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.90 on Thursday, moving up 4.08%.

(NASDAQ: MWK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.68. The stock traded up 8.44% on the session. Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.00. Shares traded up 6.61%.

(NASDAQ: FLXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.20 Thursday. The stock was up 2.19% for the day. O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares were up 6.52% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.10 for a change of up 6.52%.

(NYSE: LGI) shares hit a yearly high of $17.90. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.45%.

(NASDAQ: LYTS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.47. Shares traded up 1.83%. Good Works Acquisition (NASDAQ: GWAC) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.99.

(NYSE: TWN) shares broke to $28.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.81%. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.88. Shares traded up 3.58%.

(NASDAQ: ONDS) shares were up 12.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE: PFO) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.66.

(NASDAQ: SMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.49 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%. Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.18.

(NASDAQ: CGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.13. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session. Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE: SWZ) shares hit a yearly high of $8.96. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.

(NYSE: GGZ) shares set a new yearly high of $12.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session. Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.72. The stock traded up 4.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CFBK) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.67. Core Molding Technologies Inc Common Stock (AMEX: CMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.68 with a daily change of up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ: RNDB) shares hit $19.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.89%. THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: FSLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.95 on Thursday, moving up 1.09%.

(NASDAQ: BASI) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.24 on Thursday, moving up 2.38%. US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.85. Shares traded up 4.68%.

(NASDAQ: JUPW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.00 with a daily change of up 36.67%. HF Enterprises (NASDAQ: HFEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.50. The stock traded up 28.46% on the session.

(AMEX: UFAB) shares were up 1.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.17 for a change of up 1.65%. One Stop Systems (NASDAQ: OSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.16 on Thursday, moving up 4.56%.

(NASDAQ: PRFX) shares were up 29.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.10. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares broke to $7.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 81.55%.

(NASDAQ: LIXT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.57. Shares traded up 21.48%. Nxt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 22.41%.

(NASDAQ: CNNB) shares hit $11.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%. Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.30 with a daily change of up 8.03%.

(AMEX: TKAT) shares hit $2.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 88.19%. CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.77%.

(NASDAQ: RBCN) shares were up 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.60. Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.29%.

