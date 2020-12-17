Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2020 10:32am   Comments
Thursday's morning session saw 12 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

  • China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Triterras (NASDAQ: TRIT) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 36.48% to reach its 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.10.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares hit a yearly low of $93.01. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OLMA) shares moved down 1.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.41, drifting down 1.59%.
  • Apartment Investment (NYSE: AIV) stock drifted down 3.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.40.
  • Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) shares moved down 0.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.63, drifting down 0.16%.
  • SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) shares were down 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.10.
  • Triterras (NASDAQ: TRIT) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.87 on Thursday. The stock was down 36.48% for the day.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.02. Shares traded down 1.06%.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) shares set a new yearly low of $3.55 this morning. The stock was down 8.04% on the session.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: SONN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.20. Shares traded down 3.21%.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.95. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.82%.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

