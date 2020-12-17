Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 12 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(AMEX: TMBR) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Triterras (NASDAQ: TRIT) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 36.48% to reach its 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.10.

