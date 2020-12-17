Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Video Shows Tesla Model Y Production Beginning In China

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2020 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Video Shows Tesla Model Y Production Beginning In China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working hard to reach its goal of 500,000 vehicles produced in 2020 before the year ends.

Both the Fremont, California factory and Gigafactory Shanghai are pumping out vehicles. 

A new video shows drone footage of 40 Model Y vehicles produced at Gigafactory Shanghai.

Until this point, Tesla has only produced the Model 3 in China, but the company recently finished construction on a new portion of the factory dedicated to Model Y production.

This will help the factory achieve its goal of 550,000 vehicles produced in 2021 — compared to 500,000 for the entire company in 2020. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

Benzinga's Take: The Model Y is extremely popular in the U.S., and is expected to be in high demand in China as well.

Tesla recently began exporting Chinese-made vehicles to Europe, so some Model Ys are expected to make it to Europe as well, at least until Gigafactory Berlin is completed.

It is still unknown what batteries are being used, but they are likely the same as the LFP in the Model 3. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla To Source Nickel-Heavy NCMA Batteries From LG Chem Starting In 2021: Report
Electric Vehicle Battery Cost Touches $100/kWh For The First Time, Making Price-Matching ICE Vehicles A Reality
Tesla FSD Will 'Get Absurdly Good,' Says Elon Musk
What Traders Need To Know About The Historic S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Rebalancing
Tesla And The S&P 500: Expected Moves And Spread Trading
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Global Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com