42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) rose 110.5% to $12.84 in pre-market trading. Oriental Cultural, on Tuesday, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) rose 70.4% to $10.09 in pre-market trading. Scopus Biopharma shares gained around 8% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 48.3% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after jumping around 90% on Wednesday.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) shares rose 30.1% to $84.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 440% on Wednesday. The company, on Tuesday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 22.8% to $10.10 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Wednesday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 18.7% to $4.51 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 17.3% to $0.8855 in pre-market trading. OrbiMed Israel BioFund GP Limited Partnership reported a 16% stake in 9 Meters Biopharma.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) rose 16.7% to $7.91 in pre-market trading. Vivos Therapeutics, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $6 a share.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares rose 16.4% to $5.88 in pre-market trading following an 18% decline on Wednesday. Bit Digital, earlier during the month, highlighted completion of acquisition of $13,902,742 worth of bitcoin miners with total hash rate of 1,003.5 Ph/s.
- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares rose 16.3% to $7.79 in pre-market trading. ORBCOM, last week, won a $45.6 million contractfFrom the Department of Army titled 'Next Generation Transponder.'
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) rose 16% to $3.36 in pre-market trading.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) rose 15.8% to $28.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced FDA approval of MARGENZA for patients with pretreated metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 11.9% to $0.7495 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 11.9% to $2.91 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday. The company was recently granted U.S. patent titled 'Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation using novel unbalanced biphasic waveform and novel electrode arrangement.'
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares rose 11.5% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Wednesday. Atossa Therapeutics, last week, priced a $20 million underwritten public offering.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 10.8% to $11.35 in pre-market trading. Enlivex, earlier during the month, reported issuance of new Chinese patent covering allocetra immunotherapy.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 10.2% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Wednesday. Farmmi subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food, on Monday, received an order for sliced black fungus and tea tree mushrooms.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 10.2% to $8.98 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares rose 10.1% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.8% to $11.81 in pre-market trading. Riot Blockchain shares also jumped around 6% on Wednesday amid recent strength in Bitcoin prices.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) rose 8.7% to $325.00 in pre-market trading amid rise in Bitcoin prices.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) rose 8.2% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on United States International Trade Commission (ITC) case.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 8% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma, last week, announced additional clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial with AB-729.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 6.5% to $346.90 in pre-market trading. Roku is partnering with AT&T’s subscription video-on-demand streaming service HBO Max starting Thursday.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) rose 6.5% to $0.72 in pre-market trading. Neos Therapeutics and Aytu Biosciences last week announced a merger agreement.
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) rose 4.6% to $258.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and issued strong Q2 sales forecast.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) rose 3.8% to $77.09 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) fell 19.6% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of $50 million common stock and warrant offering.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) shares fell 11.7% to $3.51 in pre-market trading. Apollo Endosurgery, on Wednesday, announced it received FDA clearance for the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 11.8% to $102.54 in pre-market trading. CureVac recently announced the commencement of its global pivotal Phase2b/3 trial for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 11.6% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) fell 10.6% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. MiMedx Group shares jumped 19% on Wednesday after Prescience Point Capital Management, a company shareholder, gave bullish commentary on the stock and issued a $31 price target.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 10.4% to $3.55 in pre-market trading. SG Blocks, on Tuesday, said it sees FY21 gross revenue of $20 million.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) fell 8% to $4.92 in pre-market trading. Zedge, last week, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 7.9% to $2.81 in pre-market trading as the company filed for mixed shelf of up to $200 million.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) fell 7.3% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after declining around 22% on Wednesday.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 7.1% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Aethlon Medical shares jumped over 40% on Wednesday after the company treated the first patient in its first-in-human Early Feasibility Study of the HEMOPURIFIER.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 7% to $1.33 in pre-market trading. Organigram, on Wednesday, launched new 1g Trailblazer Torch Vape cartridges.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 6.6% to $5.51 in pre-market trading. Heat Biologics shares climbed around 10% on Wednesday after the company announced completion of ZVX-60 vaccine cell line for COVID-19.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 5.6% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. Allied Esports, on Wednesday, launches 24-hour cross-channel content strategy on Twitch.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 5.6% to $2.36 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) fell 4.1% to $38.70 in pre-market trading as the company after the company announced downbeat quarterly earnings.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Short Sellers Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas