63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares surged 47.4% to close at $29.47 after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) shares jumped 35.8% to close at $9.72.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 34.8% to close at $3.60.
- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) shares jumped 26.6% to close at $2.24 on Wednesday after declining 28% on Tuesday. MIND Technology, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SLCA) rose 24.8% to close at $7.95. Citigroup, on Tuesday, upgraded US Silica from Sell to Neutral.
- HF Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HFEN) surged 24.8% to close at $5.74. HF Enterprises, last month, priced its IPO at $7 a share.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) gained 23.1% to close at $0.96. Neovasc, on Tuesday, said it has received written notification from the Nasdaq that the company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq. The company has been given until June 14, 2021 to regain compliance. The company also said it has completed the first three Neovasc Reducer™ implants in France..
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) gained 21.7% to close at $3.99. MannKind, earlier during the month, reported acquisition of QrumPharma.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) climbed 20.5% to close at $4.12. Amyris successfully hosted the first session of its virtual investor mini-series.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) climbed 20.1% to close at $10.50. Siyata Mobile, on Monday, received $1.6 million purchase order for 'Tier 1 U.S. cellular carrier.'
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) gained 19.9% to close at $18.54. Radius Health, on Tuesday, issued update on commercial, research and talent progress.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) jumped 19.9% to close at $43.17.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) rose 19.1% to close at $5.29. Jupiter Wellness, recently reported the acquisition of SRM Entertainment, LTD from Vinco Ventures, Inc.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) gained 19% to close at $7.83 after Prescience Point Capital raised price target on the stock to $31.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) shares climbed 18.8% to close at $2.09 after gaining over 9% on Tuesday. R.R. Donnelley, last week, reported a vaccination distribution toolkit to support marketing and operations for pending COVID-19 vaccine.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 18.6% to close at $9.33. News broke late Tuesday that Canadian cannabis growers Aphria and Tilray are in merger talks and the companies confirmed the merger Wednesday morning.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) climbed 18% to close at $2.36 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) gained 17% to close at $4.75.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 16.4% to close at $8.23. Marathon Patent Group shares also climbed around 28% on Tuesday amid recent strength in Bitcoin prices.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) gained 15.5% to close at $26.86. PubMatic, last week, priced its 5.9 million share IPO at $20 per share.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) climbed 15.5% to close at $2.83. Drive Shack is scheduled to reopen its Orlando venue on December 18th.
- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO) climbed 15.4% to close at $21.00.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) gained 14.9% to close at $3.71.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 12.7% to close at $5.87.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) climbed 12.2% to close at $6.10. WISeKey International, on Monday, reported the launch of IoT partnerships via the Trust Protocol Association to monetize its intellectual property portfolio, including both patent and data assets.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) climbed 11.5% to close at $113.69. C3.ai, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $42 per share.
- New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) shares climbed 11.5% to close at $11.50.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) shares gained 11.1% to close at $17.59 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong FY21 forecast.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 9.4% to close at $4.65. Idera Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday, reported $5 million in further proceeds from private placement of up to $20.7 million.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) rose 9.2% to close at $5.01 after climbing around 17% on Tuesday.
- Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) shares gained 9.2% to close at $3.10 after the company reported positive six-month follow-up data from the low-dose cohort of the dose escalation study of AXO-AAV-GM1, its AAV9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) gained 9% to close at $28.19. Cellectis shares fell 17% on Tuesday after the company reported a $100 million ADS offering.
- Scopus Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) rose 7.6% to close at $5.92 after the company priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) rose 7.3% to close at $3.25 as the company named David Enloe as President and CEO.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: GTIM) gained 7.1% to close at $2.11 after reporting a rise in Q4 earnings.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) gained 5.2% to close at $13.20 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $23 per share.
Losers
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) shares tumbled 37.9% to close at $3.30 on Wednesday after surging over 179% on Tuesday.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) declined 22.6% to close at $2.30 after the company announced its Phase 2 study of azeliragon in Alzheimer's disease and type 2 diabetes did not meet its primary objective.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) fell 21.9% to close at $3.28.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) dropped 21.1% to close at $21.74.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) fell 21% to close at $2.86. BioLineRx announced positive results from the triple combination arm of the its Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 clinical study evaluating motixafortide in combination with Merck’s Keytruda and chemotherapy in patients with second-line stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dipped 18.9% to close at $18.10 as the company after the company announced a proposed offering of convertible senior notes and American Depositary Shares.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) dipped 18.8% to close at $97.02 after after its partner Gilead said it will not pursue the U.S. FDA Approval of its rheumatoid arthritis treatment filgotinib.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 18% to close at $5.05. Bit Digital, earlier during the month, highlighted completion of acquisition of $13,902,742 worth of bitcoin miners with total hash rate of 1,003.5 Ph/s.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 17% to close at $0.8301 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) fell 16.6% to close at $9.09 after climbing 16% on Tuesday.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) dropped 16% to close at $4.76. Everspin Technologies said Kevin Conley has notified the company of his decision to resign as President and CEO.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) fell 16% to close at $2.10.
- New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) fell 15.7% to close at $47.79 as the company reported pricing of $250 million of senior secured notes.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) tumbled 14.5% to close at $12.84 after climbing 18% on Tuesday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) fell 13.5% to close at $3.26.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) fell 13.4% to close at $5.80 after climbing around 50% on Tuesday. BioCardia reported a 1.789 million share registered direct offering priced at $4.75 per share. The company recently said it anticipates data safety monitoring board verbal feedback by the end of Dec. 15 for its pivotal Phase 3 CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) fell 13.3% to close at $3.90 after climbing 26% on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare reported an exclusive distribution deal with Ekpac Healthcare to market the company’s SRT-100 Systems in China and Hong Kong.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) fell 11.7% to close at $31.51 following news of a convertible notes offering.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) fell 9.9% to close at $1.19 after surging around 19% on Tuesday.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) fell 9.7% to close at $2.24.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) fell 9% to close at $2.62. Anchiano Therapeutics shares jumped 87% on Tuesday after the company announced a merger agreement with Chemomab.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares fell 8% to close at $48.69 after the company files for offering of 470,085 shares of its common stock. Greenwich LifeSciences shares jumped 13% on Tuesday after the company announced it entered an option agreement with Westport Bio to in-license a pre-clinical coronavirus vaccine program.
- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) fell 7.3% to close at $174.98 after the company announced it is voluntarily recalling all configurations of the Penumbra JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter with Xtra Flex technology.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 7.3% to close at $0.7555 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) fell 7.1% to close at $4.85.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 5.9% to close at $2.07 after the company reported a strategic cooperation agreement with Qingdao West Coast Healthcare Development Group.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) fell 5% to close at $15.10 after the company reported a common stock offering of 1 million shares at $15 per share.
