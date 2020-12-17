Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on housing starts and building permits for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Expectations for starts are a 1.530 million annual rate for November, with permits projected at 1.553 million.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are projected to drop to 806,000 in the December 12 week from 853,000 in the prior week.
- The Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing index for December is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is estimated to decline to 21.1 in December from 26.3 in November.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing index for December will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index declining to 10 in December from previous reading of 11.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
