Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Luckin Coffee Agrees To Settle Accounting Fraud Charges With SEC For $180M

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2020 1:11am   Comments
Share:
Luckin Coffee Agrees To Settle Accounting Fraud Charges With SEC For $180M

Chinese coffeehouse chain Luckin Coffee Inc – ADR (OTC: LKNCY) has agreed to pay a $180 million penalty to settle charges of accounting fraud, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday.

What Happened: The Associate Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, Carolyn M. Welshhans, remarked that “the settlement with Luckin is designed to help ensure that harmed investors have the best available opportunity to receive relief.”

The SEC alleged that Luckin intentionally inflated its retail sales by $300 million between April 2019 and January 2020 by creating fake transactions using related parties.

The coffee chain, which at one point was seen as a major competitor to Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) in China, also "intentionally and materially overstated its reported revenue and expenses and materially understated its net loss in its publicly disclosed financial statements in 2019," as per the SEC. 

Why Does It Matter: Although Luckin has agreed to pay the fine, it has neither accepted nor denied the allegations. The SEC noted that penalty could be partially offset by any payments made to shareholders from the provisional liquidation in the Cayman Islands.

Luckin stock, quoting $26.20 on Apr. 1, fell drastically by 75% the next day after the company disclosed its COO had been fabricating transactions for a year.

Price Action: LKNCY closed Wednesday 1.63% higher at $3.74 per share.

Related News: Luckin Coffee Fraud Has Shaken Investor Faith In US-Listed Chinese Companies, Long-Term Backer Citron Says

Photo by Shwangtianyuan on Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LKNCY)

A Lesson From Starbucks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ChinaNews Penny Stocks Short Sellers Small Cap Legal Events SEC Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com