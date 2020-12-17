HBO Max To Be Available On Roku Starting Today

Digital media player retailer and video streamer Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is partnering with AT&T Inc’s (NYSE: T) subscription video-on-demand streaming service HBO Max starting Thursday.

What Happened: The Roku channel store will feature HBO Max and users can download and subscribe directly from their devices. For users who already have an HBO subscription on Roku, the app will automatically update to HBO Max.

The app is listed under the “New and Notable” and the “Movies & TV” sections of the channel store.

The upcoming DC superhero flick "Wonder Woman 1984" that will debut on Christmas Day will also be available on HBO Max for Roku users.

Why Does It Matter: Starting 2021, Roku users will have access to many of the upcoming Warner Bros Films at the time of their theatre release. Some of the eagerly awaited movies next year include The Matrix 4, Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

John Stephens, the outgoing CFO of AT&T, suggested last month that HBO Max could witness a higher interest from Amazon Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire TV users. Stephens added that the simultaneous release of Wonder Woman on the HBO Max OTT platform will further make it more attractive to new users.

Price Action: After a 1.77% increase during regular trading hours, ROKU gained 4.48% during the after-hours session at $340.41.

AT&T stock dipped 0.98% during regular trading hours and rose 0.69% in the extended trading hours at $30.50.

