50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) climbed 52.5% to $2.70 after declining 28% on Tuesday. MIND Technology, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) surged 29.7% to $8.53 after Prescience Point Capital raised price target on the stock to $31.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) gained 29% to $5.92 after climbing around 17% on Tuesday.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) shares climbed 27.2% to $9.11.
- Scopus Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) gained 24.6% to $6.85 after the company priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 23% to $2.72 after the company reported a strategic cooperation agreement with Qingdao West Coast Healthcare Development Group.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 22% to $4.16. Amyris successfully hosted the first session of its virtual investor mini-series.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 21.7% to $9.58. News broke late Tuesday that Canadian cannabis growers Aphria and Tilray are in merger talks and the companies confirmed the merger Wednesday morning.
- Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) shares climbed 20.8% to $3.4311 after the company reported positive six-month follow-up data from the low-dose cohort of the dose escalation study of AXO-AAV-GM1, its AAV9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) rose 19.2% to $2.9214. Drive Shack is scheduled to reopen its Orlando venue on December 18th.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 19% to $8.40. Marathon Patent Group shares also climbed around 28% on Tuesday amid recent strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) climbed 19% to $0.9282. Neovasc, on Tuesday, said it has received written notification from the Nasdaq that the company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq. The company has been given until June 14, 2021 to regain compliance. The company also said it has completed the first three Neovasc Reducer™ implants in France..
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) gained 18.2% to $5.25. Jupiter Wellness, recently reported the acquisition of SRM Entertainment, LTD from Vinco Ventures, Inc.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) surged 17.1% to $4.9759. Idera Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday, reported $5 million in further proceeds from private placement of up to $20.7 million.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) surged 16.3% to $14.59 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $23 per share.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) jumped 16.3% to $3.75.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) gained 16% to $6.06.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) shares rose 15.3% to $2.03 after gaining over 9% on Tuesday. R.R. Donnelley, last week, reported a vaccination distribution toolkit to support marketing and operations for pending COVID-19 vaccine.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) gained 15.2% to $3.49 as the company named David Enloe as President and CEO.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) jumped 14.9% to $10.04. Siyata Mobile, on Monday, received $1.6 million purchase order for 'Tier 1 U.S. cellular carrier.'
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) rose 14% to $29.48. Cellectis shares fell 17% on Tuesday after the company reported a $100 million ADS offering.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) gained 13.1% to $115.34. C3.ai, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $42 per share.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: GTIM) climbed 11.7% to $2.20 after reporting a rise in Q4 earnings.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 11.5% to $2.23 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) shares rose 9.7% to $17.37 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong FY21 forecast.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 8% to $5.87. WISeKey International, on Monday, reported the launch of IoT partnerships via the Trust Protocol Association to monetize its intellectual property portfolio, including both patent and data assets.
- New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) shares gained 7.2% to $11.05.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) rose 6% to $4.09 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA clearance for the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System.
Losers
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) shares dipped 43.9% to $ 2.98 after surging over 179% on Tuesday.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) fell 28.7% to $2.58. BioLineRx announced positive results from the triple combination arm of the its Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 clinical study evaluating motixafortide in combination with Merck’s Keytruda and chemotherapy in patients with second-line stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 23.7% to $2.2669 after the company announced its Phase 2 study of azeliragon in Alzheimer's disease and type 2 diabetes did not meet its primary objective.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) dropped 19.3% to $8.80 after climbing 16% on Tuesday.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dipped 19% to $3.65 after climbing 26% on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare reported an exclusive distribution deal with Ekpac Healthcare to market the company’s SRT-100 Systems in China and Hong Kong.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 18.7% to $97.10 after after its partner Gilead said it will not pursue the U.S. FDA Approval of its rheumatoid arthritis treatment filgotinib.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) fell 17.6% to $5.52 after climbing around 50% on Tuesday. BioCardia reported a 1.789 million share registered direct offering priced at $4.75 per share. The company recently said it anticipates data safety monitoring board verbal feedback by the end of Dec. 15 for its pivotal Phase 3 CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) dipped 15.7% to $3.18.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 15.5% to $18.85 as the company after the company announced a proposed offering of convertible senior notes and American Depositary Shares.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) fell 15.5% to $2.4342. Anchiano Therapeutics shares jumped 87% on Tuesday after the company announced a merger agreement with Chemomab.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) dropped 15.3% to $4.8050. Everspin Technologies said Kevin Conley has notified the company of his decision to resign as President and CEO.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) tumbled 14.9% to $12.78 after climbing 18% on Tuesday.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 14.4% to $0.8565 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) dipped 14% to $23.73.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) fell 13% to $1.1481 after surging around 19% on Tuesday.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) dropped 11.3% to $2.20.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares fell 9.6% to $47.83 after the company files for offering of 470,085 shares of its common stock. Greenwich LifeSciences shares jumped 13% on Tuesday after the company announced it entered an option agreement with Westport Bio to in-license a pre-clinical coronavirus vaccine program.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) fell 8.2% to $32.74 following news of a convertible notes offering.
- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) fell 7.4% to $174.93 after the company announced it is voluntarily recalling all configurations of the Penumbra JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter with Xtra Flex technology.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) fell 7.3% to $4.84.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 6.1% to $0.7651 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) fell 5.2% to $15.06 after the company reported a common stock offering of 1 million shares at $15 per share.
