Why JetBlue, United And Spirit Are Trading Lower Today

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after JPMorgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight.

Spirit Airlines serves the United States, Latin America, and Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities.

Spirit Airlines shares were trading down 2.47% at $26.02 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.50 and a 52-week low of $7.01.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are trading lower after JPMorgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $47 to $44.

United Airlines is the world's third-largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. United's hubs include San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C.

United Airlines Holdings shares were trading down 2.81% at $46.12. The stock has a 52-week high of $90.57 and a 52-week low of $17.80.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares are trading lower after JPMorgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight.

JetBlue is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It carries over millions of customers with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights and served approximately 99 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

JetBlue Airways shares were trading down 2.53% to $14.44. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.65 and a 52-week low of $6.61.