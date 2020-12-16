Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2020 12:02pm   Comments
During Wednesday's morning trading, 254 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS)'s stock gained the most, trading up 30.71% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $229.35. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.
  • Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares set a new yearly high of $173.19 this morning. The stock was up 3.15% on the session.
  • Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares were up 7.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,164.04.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $548.32 with a daily change of up 3.43%.
  • Square (NYSE: SQ) shares broke to $225.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.97%.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares set a new yearly high of $67.16 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.
  • Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares set a new yearly high of $87.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares were up 3.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $201.11.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.28 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.24%.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $243.90. The stock traded up 2.35% on the session.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.23 on Wednesday, moving up 0.21%.
  • Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $223.63. Shares traded up 0.69%.
  • DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares broke to $68.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.42%.
  • Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares hit a yearly high of $61.63. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares hit a yearly high of $89.78. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares broke to $56.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.35%.
  • Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $216.55. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $154.23 on Wednesday, moving up 2.06%.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $182.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.9%.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares set a new yearly high of $1,421.63 this morning. The stock was up 4.78% on the session.
  • Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.76% for the day.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $249.10. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares hit a yearly high of $17.50. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
  • RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares hit $366.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.13%.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.62. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares broke to $327.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.35%.
  • HP (NYSE: HPQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.30 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) shares were up 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.96.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares were down 0.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.49 for a change of down 0.6%.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares hit a yearly high of $126.59. The stock traded up 2.17% on the session.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $178.81. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
  • Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares hit $195.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock made a new 52-week high of $181.24 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) shares hit $293.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.96%.
  • Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) shares were up 1.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.83.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares hit $458.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
  • Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.36.
  • PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.87%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares were down 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.45.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.11%.
  • NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $257.89 with a daily change of up 2.6%.
  • GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) shares hit a yearly high of $91.81. The stock traded up 5.14% on the session.
  • Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares hit $524.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.91%.
  • Waters (NYSE: WAT) shares hit a yearly high of $247.88. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
  • AES (NYSE: AES) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.46 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.58 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%.
  • PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $116.79. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
  • Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares broke to $2,210.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.
  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) stock set a new 52-week high of $90.87 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $170.82. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares were up 2.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.15.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.13% for the day.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $97.40 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
  • Lear (NYSE: LEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $163.07. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) stock made a new 52-week high of $307.81 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
  • Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) shares were down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.95.
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $206.03 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.6%.
  • BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares broke to $129.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) shares hit a yearly high of $98.57. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.25%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares hit $49.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares set a new yearly high of $149.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
  • Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $122.37 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
  • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $148.87. The stock traded down 0.81% on the session.
  • TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.68 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.88%.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares were up 0.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.28 for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%.
  • Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares set a new yearly high of $17.88 this morning. The stock was up 3.38% on the session.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) shares were down 1.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.09 for a change of down 1.0%.
  • BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.02. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares set a new yearly high of $52.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.83% on the session.
  • Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $227.41 with a daily change of up 1.78%.
  • Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) stock set a new 52-week high of $250.01 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.53%.
  • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares set a new yearly high of $127.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
  • Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.03 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.05%.
  • eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares broke to $73.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.18%.
  • RLI (NYSE: RLI) stock hit a yearly high price of $106.67. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares were up 4.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $151.50.
  • Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.17. The stock traded down 1.63% on the session.
  • Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares hit a yearly high of $73.49. The stock traded down 2.25% on the session.
  • SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.45%.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares set a new yearly high of $131.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
  • SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.36. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.55 on Wednesday, moving up 0.52%.
  • ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) shares set a new yearly high of $86.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
  • Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.31 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.31%.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.19.
  • Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares were up 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.89.
  • Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.05 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
  • Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares broke to $93.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $182.51 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
  • Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares were up 3.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.24.
  • Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.21%.
  • Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares hit a yearly high of $39.37. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.
  • WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.93. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
  • PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.29 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.
  • Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares hit $176.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares hit $79.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $268.26 on Wednesday, moving up 1.23%.
  • Avient (NYSE: AVNT) shares hit a yearly high of $40.26. The stock traded down 2.28% on the session.
  • Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares hit a yearly high of $95.69. The stock traded up 5.14% on the session.
  • 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.99. The stock was up 6.08% for the day.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
  • Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $72.89. Shares traded up 2.4%.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares set a new yearly high of $62.58 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.
  • Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) shares set a new yearly high of $47.83 this morning. The stock was up 4.29% on the session.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.29 on Wednesday, moving up 2.12%.
  • Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.12. Shares traded down 2.77%.
  • Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.45 with a daily change of down 0.42%.
  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares were down 1.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.71.
  • Dana (NYSE: DAN) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.28.
  • Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $93.38. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
  • Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.72%.
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares set a new yearly high of $29.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.9%.
  • Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.90 on Wednesday, moving up 2.97%.
  • SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) shares were down 0.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.89 for a change of down 0.99%.
  • Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares hit a yearly high of $36.92. The stock traded down 2.5% on the session.
  • Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.89. The stock traded down 2.63% on the session.
  • Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.77. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares hit a yearly high of $90.00. The stock traded down 2.69% on the session.
  • Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.78 on Wednesday, moving up 7.04%.
  • St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.20. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.12 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.35 on Wednesday, moving down 2.27%.
  • Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares were up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.85.
  • Atkore Intl Group (NYSE: ATKR) shares set a new yearly high of $44.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares set a new yearly high of $34.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
  • Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) shares hit $28.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.17%.
  • Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.00.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) shares hit $105.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.14%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.40 on Wednesday, moving up 6.23%.
  • Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $61.13. Shares traded up 1.81%.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ: ASO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.30. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.94 on Wednesday, moving down 1.92%.
  • Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.98.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.80. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.62%.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $217.30 on Wednesday, moving down 0.03%.
  • Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.30 on Wednesday, moving up 0.12%.
  • Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.83 Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.30 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 4.53%.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares broke to $67.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.
  • PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) shares were up 3.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.58.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares were up 9.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.74.
  • Denbury (NYSE: DEN) shares hit a yearly high of $27.32. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares hit $67.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares set a new yearly high of $72.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.06%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.31%.
  • Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.22.
  • Triterras (NASDAQ: TRIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.69 on Wednesday, moving up 14.66%.
  • Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
  • Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.52. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
  • CTS (NYSE: CTS) shares were down 0.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.74.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
  • IES Hldgs (NASDAQ: IESC) shares broke to $46.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%.
  • SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.76 on Wednesday, moving up 7.87%.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.36 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 26.41%.
  • Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) shares broke to $32.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.
  • Premier Financial (NASDAQ: PFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.
  • MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.69. Shares traded up 11.2%.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares hit a yearly high of $31.49. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares hit $29.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.65%.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares were down 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.46.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares were up 12.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.53.
  • Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.46 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.61%.
  • Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) shares broke to $22.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.11%.
  • Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ: RADI) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.44 on Wednesday, moving up 6.63%.
  • Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.64. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
  • USA Technologies (NASDAQ: USAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.07%.
  • Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.58 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
  • Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.23. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.92. The stock traded up 3.86% on the session.
  • Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.93 with a daily change of down 0.79%.
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares hit $21.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.20 with a daily change of up 4.86%.
  • Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ: AWH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.54%.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares hit $7.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.92%.
  • Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) shares were up 4.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.52.
  • Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.00. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) shares set a new yearly high of $50.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.84 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.70. Shares traded up 0.18%.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.67 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.98%.
  • SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ: SPNE) shares were up 3.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.14.
  • XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares hit a yearly high of $45.42. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.
  • Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: MTA) shares were up 2.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.78.
  • Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares hit a yearly high of $5.73. The stock traded down 3.36% on the session.
  • Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares were up 1.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.00.
  • Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.66 on Wednesday, moving up 19.8%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
  • Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%.
  • Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.07. Shares traded up 1.25%.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares were up 0.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.47.
  • Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares hit a yearly high of $10.35. The stock traded up 3.29% on the session.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ: NODK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.17 on Wednesday, moving up 1.06%.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares set a new yearly high of $26.13 this morning. The stock was up 2.83% on the session.
  • Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX: GLO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
  • Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.40 with a daily change of up 2.67%.
  • NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr (NASDAQ: NISN) shares set a new yearly high of $19.95 this morning. The stock was up 4.71% on the session.
  • Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) shares set a new yearly high of $66.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
  • NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.21.
  • New Providence (NASDAQ: NPA) shares were up 7.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.17 for a change of up 7.08%.
  • Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE: OAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.9%.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares broke to $9.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.94%.
  • First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.70 on Wednesday, moving up 1.62%.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ: RICK) shares were down 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.95 for a change of down 0.06%.
  • Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares set a new yearly high of $5.85 this morning. The stock was up 2.64% on the session.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (AMEX: LEU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.47. Shares traded up 5.28%.
  • Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.93 on Wednesday, moving up 1.53%.
  • Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.22%.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.69. Shares traded up 30.71%.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares set a new yearly high of $6.19 this morning. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.
  • Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) shares were up 0.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.34 for a change of up 0.76%.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.55. The stock traded up 9.47% on the session.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.62%.
  • Taiwan Fund (NYSE: TWN) shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.47.
  • Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.17 on Wednesday, moving up 1.35%.
  • Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX: ECF) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.79.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.50 on Wednesday, moving up 14.22%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE: PFO) shares were up 0.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.45 for a change of up 0.99%.
  • Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: SIOX) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 20.77% for the day.
  • Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) shares broke to $19.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.58%.
  • Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) shares set a new yearly high of $15.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.44 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
  • Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.50. Shares traded up 3.24%.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) shares set a new yearly high of $10.67 this morning. The stock was up 3.57% on the session.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares were up 10.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.55.
  • Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.69 with a daily change of down 0.42%.
  • Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares broke to $7.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
  • US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.54. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.95 on Wednesday, moving up 14.5%.
  • Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: UFAB) shares were up 2.61% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.96 for a change of up 2.61%.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) shares were down 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.57.
  • Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares hit a yearly high of $10.22. The stock traded up 12.76% on the session.
  • Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.13%.
  • Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ: RBCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.43 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

