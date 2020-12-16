Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
During Wednesday's morning trading, 254 companies set new 52-week highs.
Interesting Points:
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS)'s stock gained the most, trading up 30.71% to reach a new 52-week high.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $229.35. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.
- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares set a new yearly high of $173.19 this morning. The stock was up 3.15% on the session.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares were up 7.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,164.04.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $548.32 with a daily change of up 3.43%.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) shares broke to $225.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.97%.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares set a new yearly high of $67.16 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares set a new yearly high of $87.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
- Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares were up 3.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $201.11.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.28 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.24%.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $243.90. The stock traded up 2.35% on the session.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.23 on Wednesday, moving up 0.21%.
- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $223.63. Shares traded up 0.69%.
- DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares broke to $68.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.42%.
- Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares hit a yearly high of $61.63. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares hit a yearly high of $89.78. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%.
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares broke to $56.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.35%.
- Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $216.55. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.
- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $154.23 on Wednesday, moving up 2.06%.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $182.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.9%.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares set a new yearly high of $1,421.63 this morning. The stock was up 4.78% on the session.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.76% for the day.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $249.10. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares hit a yearly high of $17.50. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares hit $366.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.13%.
- Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.62. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares broke to $327.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.35%.
- HP (NYSE: HPQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.30 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) shares were up 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.96.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares were down 0.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.49 for a change of down 0.6%.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares hit a yearly high of $126.59. The stock traded up 2.17% on the session.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $178.81. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares hit $195.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock made a new 52-week high of $181.24 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
- Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) shares hit $293.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.96%.
- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) shares were up 1.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.83.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares hit $458.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
- Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.36.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.87%.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares were down 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.45.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.11%.
- NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $257.89 with a daily change of up 2.6%.
- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) shares hit a yearly high of $91.81. The stock traded up 5.14% on the session.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares hit $524.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.91%.
- Waters (NYSE: WAT) shares hit a yearly high of $247.88. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- AES (NYSE: AES) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.46 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.58 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%.
- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $116.79. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares broke to $2,210.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) stock set a new 52-week high of $90.87 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $170.82. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares were up 2.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.15.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.13% for the day.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $97.40 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
- Lear (NYSE: LEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $163.07. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) stock made a new 52-week high of $307.81 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
- Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) shares were down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.95.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $206.03 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.6%.
- BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares broke to $129.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) shares hit a yearly high of $98.57. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.25%.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares hit $49.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares set a new yearly high of $149.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $122.37 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $148.87. The stock traded down 0.81% on the session.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.68 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.88%.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares were up 0.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.28 for a change of up 0.66%.
- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%.
- Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares set a new yearly high of $17.88 this morning. The stock was up 3.38% on the session.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) shares were down 1.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.09 for a change of down 1.0%.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.02. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares set a new yearly high of $52.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.83% on the session.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $227.41 with a daily change of up 1.78%.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) stock set a new 52-week high of $250.01 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.53%.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares set a new yearly high of $127.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.03 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.
- Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.05%.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares broke to $73.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.18%.
- RLI (NYSE: RLI) stock hit a yearly high price of $106.67. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares were up 4.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $151.50.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.17. The stock traded down 1.63% on the session.
- Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares hit a yearly high of $73.49. The stock traded down 2.25% on the session.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.45%.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares set a new yearly high of $131.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
- SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.36. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
- Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.55 on Wednesday, moving up 0.52%.
- ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) shares set a new yearly high of $86.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.31 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.31%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.19.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares were up 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.89.
- Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.05 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%.
- Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares broke to $93.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $182.51 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
- Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares were up 3.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.24.
- Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.21%.
- Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares hit a yearly high of $39.37. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.
- WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.93. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.29 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares hit $176.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares hit $79.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $268.26 on Wednesday, moving up 1.23%.
- Avient (NYSE: AVNT) shares hit a yearly high of $40.26. The stock traded down 2.28% on the session.
- Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares hit a yearly high of $95.69. The stock traded up 5.14% on the session.
- 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.99. The stock was up 6.08% for the day.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
- Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $72.89. Shares traded up 2.4%.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares set a new yearly high of $62.58 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.
- Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) shares set a new yearly high of $47.83 this morning. The stock was up 4.29% on the session.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.29 on Wednesday, moving up 2.12%.
- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.12. Shares traded down 2.77%.
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.45 with a daily change of down 0.42%.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares were down 1.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.71.
- Dana (NYSE: DAN) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.28.
- Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $93.38. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.72%.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares set a new yearly high of $29.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.9%.
- Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.90 on Wednesday, moving up 2.97%.
- SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) shares were down 0.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.89 for a change of down 0.99%.
- Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares hit a yearly high of $36.92. The stock traded down 2.5% on the session.
- Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.89. The stock traded down 2.63% on the session.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.77. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares hit a yearly high of $90.00. The stock traded down 2.69% on the session.
- Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.78 on Wednesday, moving up 7.04%.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.20. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.12 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.35 on Wednesday, moving down 2.27%.
- Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares were up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.85.
- Atkore Intl Group (NYSE: ATKR) shares set a new yearly high of $44.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares set a new yearly high of $34.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
- Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) shares hit $28.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.17%.
- Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.00.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) shares hit $105.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.14%.
- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.40 on Wednesday, moving up 6.23%.
- Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $61.13. Shares traded up 1.81%.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ: ASO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.30. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.
- Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.94 on Wednesday, moving down 1.92%.
- Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.98.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.80. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.62%.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $217.30 on Wednesday, moving down 0.03%.
- Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.30 on Wednesday, moving up 0.12%.
- Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.83 Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.30 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 4.53%.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares broke to $67.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) shares were up 3.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.58.
- Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares were up 9.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.74.
- Denbury (NYSE: DEN) shares hit a yearly high of $27.32. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares hit $67.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
- Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares set a new yearly high of $72.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
- Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.06%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.31%.
- Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.22.
- Triterras (NASDAQ: TRIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.69 on Wednesday, moving up 14.66%.
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
- Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.52. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
- CTS (NYSE: CTS) shares were down 0.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.74.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
- IES Hldgs (NASDAQ: IESC) shares broke to $46.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.76 on Wednesday, moving up 7.87%.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.36 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 26.41%.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) shares broke to $32.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.
- Premier Financial (NASDAQ: PFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.
- MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.69. Shares traded up 11.2%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares hit a yearly high of $31.49. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares hit $29.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.65%.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares were down 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.46.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares were up 12.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.53.
- Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.46 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.61%.
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) shares broke to $22.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.11%.
- Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ: RADI) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.44 on Wednesday, moving up 6.63%.
- Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.64. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- USA Technologies (NASDAQ: USAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.07%.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.58 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
- Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.23. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.92. The stock traded up 3.86% on the session.
- Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.93 with a daily change of down 0.79%.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares hit $21.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.20 with a daily change of up 4.86%.
- Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ: AWH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.54%.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares hit $7.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.92%.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) shares were up 4.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.52.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.00. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) shares set a new yearly high of $50.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.84 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.70. Shares traded up 0.18%.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.67 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.98%.
- SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ: SPNE) shares were up 3.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.14.
- XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares hit a yearly high of $45.42. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: MTA) shares were up 2.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.78.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares hit a yearly high of $5.73. The stock traded down 3.36% on the session.
- Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares were up 1.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.00.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.66 on Wednesday, moving up 19.8%.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
- Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%.
- Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.07. Shares traded up 1.25%.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares were up 0.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.47.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares hit a yearly high of $10.35. The stock traded up 3.29% on the session.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ: NODK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.17 on Wednesday, moving up 1.06%.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares set a new yearly high of $26.13 this morning. The stock was up 2.83% on the session.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX: GLO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.40 with a daily change of up 2.67%.
- NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr (NASDAQ: NISN) shares set a new yearly high of $19.95 this morning. The stock was up 4.71% on the session.
- Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) shares set a new yearly high of $66.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
- NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.21.
- New Providence (NASDAQ: NPA) shares were up 7.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.17 for a change of up 7.08%.
- Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE: OAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.9%.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares broke to $9.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.94%.
- First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.70 on Wednesday, moving up 1.62%.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ: RICK) shares were down 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.95 for a change of down 0.06%.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares set a new yearly high of $5.85 this morning. The stock was up 2.64% on the session.
- Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (AMEX: LEU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.47. Shares traded up 5.28%.
- Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.93 on Wednesday, moving up 1.53%.
- Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.22%.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.69. Shares traded up 30.71%.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares set a new yearly high of $6.19 this morning. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.
- Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) shares were up 0.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.34 for a change of up 0.76%.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.55. The stock traded up 9.47% on the session.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.62%.
- Taiwan Fund (NYSE: TWN) shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.47.
- Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.17 on Wednesday, moving up 1.35%.
- Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX: ECF) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.79.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.50 on Wednesday, moving up 14.22%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE: PFO) shares were up 0.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.45 for a change of up 0.99%.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: SIOX) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 20.77% for the day.
- Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) shares broke to $19.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.58%.
- Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) shares set a new yearly high of $15.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.44 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.50. Shares traded up 3.24%.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) shares set a new yearly high of $10.67 this morning. The stock was up 3.57% on the session.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares were up 10.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.55.
- Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.69 with a daily change of down 0.42%.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares broke to $7.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.54. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.95 on Wednesday, moving up 14.5%.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: UFAB) shares were up 2.61% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.96 for a change of up 2.61%.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) shares were down 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.57.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares hit a yearly high of $10.22. The stock traded up 12.76% on the session.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.13%.
- Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ: RBCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.43 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.
