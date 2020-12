Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 14 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.15 and moving down 1.98%.

