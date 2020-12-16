Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BioLine, Esperion And More Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2020 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Why BioLine, Esperion And More Are Moving Today

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced Swiss Approval for the first-in-class cholesterol-lowering treatment NILEMDO and its Combination with NUSTENDI.

Esprit Holdings is an international fashion brand whose operations include Retail, Wholesale and Licensing. It produces garments that are sold at its directly managed retail outlets.

Esperion Therapeutics shares were trading down 1.77% at $27.67. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.98 and a 52-week low of $23.90.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares are trading higher after Barrington Research upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $43 per share.

Anika Therapeutics is an orthopedic medicines company. It's committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies.

Anika Therapeutics shares were trading up 7.21% at $42.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $55.10 and a 52-week low of $22.01.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares are trading higher after the company announced the completion of ZVX-60 vaccine cell line for COVID-19.

Heat Biologics Inc is a US-based immuno-oncology company. It's engaged in developing therapies that activate a patient's immune system against cancer utilizing an engineered form of gp96.

Heat Biologics shares were trading up 10.65% at $5.95. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.10 and a 52-week low of 86 cents.

BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced results from the triple combination arm of the Company's COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 clinical study evaluating motixafortide in combination with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy in patients with second-line stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

BioLine Rx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company with a strategic focus on oncology.

BioLine Rx shares were trading down 27.62% at $2.62. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.72 and a 52-week low of $1.06.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANIK + BLRX)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; Aphria and Tilray To Merge
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Gets Adcom Backing, Sio Gene Data, 2 IPOs, BioNTech Clinches China Vaccine Supply Deal
46 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast Releases Mixed Data, MediWound Jumps On Distribution Deal, Kezar Life Sciences Rallies On Index Inclusion, Opiant Gets BARA Funding
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com