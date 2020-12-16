Why BioLine, Esperion And More Are Moving Today

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced Swiss Approval for the first-in-class cholesterol-lowering treatment NILEMDO and its Combination with NUSTENDI.

Esperion Therapeutics shares were trading down 1.77% at $27.67. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.98 and a 52-week low of $23.90.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares are trading higher after Barrington Research upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $43 per share.

Anika Therapeutics is an orthopedic medicines company. It's committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies.

Anika Therapeutics shares were trading up 7.21% at $42.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $55.10 and a 52-week low of $22.01.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares are trading higher after the company announced the completion of ZVX-60 vaccine cell line for COVID-19.

Heat Biologics Inc is a US-based immuno-oncology company. It's engaged in developing therapies that activate a patient's immune system against cancer utilizing an engineered form of gp96.

Heat Biologics shares were trading up 10.65% at $5.95. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.10 and a 52-week low of 86 cents.

BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced results from the triple combination arm of the Company's COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 clinical study evaluating motixafortide in combination with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy in patients with second-line stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

BioLine Rx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company with a strategic focus on oncology.

BioLine Rx shares were trading down 27.62% at $2.62. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.72 and a 52-week low of $1.06.