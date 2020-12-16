Facebook Reintroduces Instagram Lite App In India: TechCrunch

Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has launched a revamped version of the Instagram Lite app in India, TechCrunch reports.

What Happened: Facebook had rolled back the test version of the Instagram Lite app in May this year, which was specifically aimed at emerging markets. In July, Vishal Shah, VP of Product at Instagram, said that they had identified some app issues.

Lite apps like Facebook Lite are popular in emerging markets where most users don’t have a high-end smartphone or a reliable internet connection.

Reportedly, the revamped Instagram Lite app is less than 2 MB and delivers a fast experience.

Instagram Lite app is available on the Android play store in India and supports multiple regional languages. However, the app lacks core Instagram features like Reels and shopping.

Why It Matters: Facebook Lite had 40 million monthly active users in India in November. India is the world’s second-largest internet market and an important one for Facebook, where it has recently invested $5.7 billion in the biggest Indian telecom provider, Jio platforms.

“With the test of Instagram Lite, and the next edition of Born on Instagram, we’re aiming to democratize expression and creativity for a greater number of people in India,” said Shah.

Facebook is testing the Instagram Lite app in India to “gain valuable insights before a global rollout.”

Price Action: FB shares are down by 0.10% at $275.29 in the pre-market session on the last check Wednesday.