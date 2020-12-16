68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) shares jumped 82% to close at $22.75 on Tuesday after the company agreed to be acquired by Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) jumped 49.6% to close at $6.70. BioCardia reported a 1.789 million share registered direct offering priced at $4.75 per share. The company yesterday said it anticipates data safety monitoring board verbal feedback by the end of Dec. 15 for its pivotal Phase 3 CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) climbed 34.5% to close at $4.21.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) jumped 29% to close at $4.00. Elys Game Technology’s CEO Michelle Ciavarella reported the purchase of 58,000 shares at an average price of $3.02 per share in Form 4 filing on Monday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 27.6% to close at $7.07 amid recent strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) climbed 27.2% to close at $74.25 as various analysts raised price target on the stock. Arvinas reported a proposed offering of $250 million of common stock.
- Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) gained 26.5% to close at $37.95.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) surged 26.4% to close at $4.50. Sensus Healthcare reported an exclusive distribution deal with Ekpac Healthcare to market the company’s SRT-100 Systems in China and Hong Kong.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares gained 23.4% to close at $5.91. Solid Biosciences, last week, announced a $90 million private placement of 24.3 million shares at $3.70 per share.
- Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTWN) gained 22.6% to close at $13.58.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) climbed 20.3% to close at $4.68.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) rose 19.3% to close at $2.53. Burning Rock Biotech announced a licensing agreement with OncoCyte to bring the latter's DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients, to China.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) gained 19.2% to close at $7.65.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 18.8% to close at $5.74 after the company announced Plug Power is using its M400 smart glasses for remote training and onboarding.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) gained 18.3% to close at $7.23.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) climbed 17.8% to close at $63.25 as the company reported changes to its senior management team.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) gained 17.5% to close at $15.00.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) rose 17.2% to close at $3.13.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) gained 17.2% to close at $8.18.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) surged 17% to close at $51.17. TG Therapeutics, on Monday, reported a $200 million common stock offering.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) gained 17% to close at $6.25 after the company reported a multi-year deal with NFL's Philadelphia Eagles to become NFL's first esports tournament club provider.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) rose 16.8% to close at $4.59.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 16.6% to close at $19.23. Sequential Brands Group, earlier during the month, announced a relaunch of a broad review of strategic alternatives.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) rose 16.3% to close at $17.90.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) gained 16.2% to close at $4.15.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares surged 15.9% to close at $55.99. Daqo New Energy, on Monday, announced a long-term supply agreement with Trina Solar.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) jumped 15.8% to close at $10.90 on continued volatility following Monday strength.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) gained 15.7% to close at $217.52 as the company reported the retirement of its President and CEO, Kevin King.
- Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) climbed 15.5% to close at $2.84. Sio Gene Therapies, earlier during the month, said first patient was dosed in high-dose cohort of AXO-AAV-GM1 clinical trial in patients with GM1 Gangliosidosis.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 15.4% to close at $5.99 after the company reported the results from its U.S. Phase 2 placebo-controlled trial of ANAVEX®2-73 in adult female patients with Rett syndrome met the primary and secondary endpoints.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) gained 15.4% to close at $3.45 after the company issued an update on 6 clinical trials.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) surged 15.1% to close at $18.06.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 15.1% to close at $2.82. The company was granted U.S. patent titled ‘Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation using novel unbalanced biphasic waveform and novel electrode arrangement.’
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) surged 15% to close at $4.07 as the company reported issuance of US patent for expanded applications of ALAN anticancer platform technology.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) gained 14.9% to close at $3.86. SG Blocks said it expects FY21 gross revenue of $20 million.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares surged 13.8% to close at $185.50 following reports of the Chinese search giant's interest in the lucrative field of electric vehicle manufacturing.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) rose 12.9% to close at $17.30 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $19 price target.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares gained 12% to close at $33.00.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) rose 11.1% to close at $4.20 after climbing over 25% on Monday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) climbed 8.5% to close at $7.26 after dropping 20% on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, last week, reported follow-up data from a randomized Phase 2 VADIS trial of Nelipepimut-S in woman with ductal carcinoma in-situ of the breast.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares gained 8.4% to close at $3.10. Socket Mobile shares gained around 8% on Monday after the company announced it received a notice of forgiveness from Western Alliance Bank for the $1.06 million PPP loan.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) gained 7.5% to close at $0.7097 after declining 6% on Monday.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 7% to close at $7.49 after the company reported a research services deal with Monash University to advance SARS-CoV-2 findings.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 6.2% to close at $43.50 amid volatility in EV names. The stock dipped last week following the announcement of a common stock offering.
Losers
- Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) shares tumbled 86.5% to close at $5.04 on Tuesday after the company announced it completed the separation of its businesses, making Apartment Income REIT a separate, publicly-traded company. The company is also being replaced by Tesla in the S&P 500.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 31.4% to close at $4.34 after the company reported results for the third quarter.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) tumbled 28.9% to close at $4.23. China Liberal Education reported sales of 46,626 copies of self-developed textbooks published by Fudan University Press.
- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) fell 28.3% to close at $1.77. MIND Technology, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) declined 22.8% to close at $18.54 after the company priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3.75 million shares of its common stock at $20 per share for raising gross proceeds of $75 million.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) fell 22.4% to close at $7.24.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) dropped 22.3% to close at $7.17. Precigen, last week, presented new data supporting safety, clinical activity, expansion, persistence of PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T at ASH.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares fell 19.7% to close at $13.57 as the company announced mixed top-line results from the DREAM-HF Phase 3 study of its allogeneic cell therapy rexlemestrocel-L in 537 patients with advanced chronic heart failure.
- Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) shares declined 17.6% to close at $22.87.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) dipped 17.1% to close at $25.86 after the company reported a $100 million ADS offering.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) fell 14.6% to close at $1.87.
- Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ: YALA) dipped 13.5% to close at $16.15.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) fell 13.3% to close at $36.00.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dropped 13.1% to close at $37.02.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) fell 12.2% to close at $2.66.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) declined 11.2% to close at $10.74. Hancock Jaffe, on Monday, reported one year follow-up data on eleventh VenoValve patient.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) fell 10.9% to close at $7.78 after surging over 36% on Monday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 10.3% to close at $2.86 amid continued liquidity and bankruptcy concerns.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) shares fell 9.9% to close at $10.78 after gaining over 26% on Monday. Humanigen, last month, reported the establishment of Humanigen Australia Proprietary Limited.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) declined 9.7% to close at $1.21 after gaining over 16% on Monday.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 9.5% to close at $2.30. Synlogic shares rose 13% on Monday after the company announced plans to advance its cancer treatment into the combination therapy stage of its phase 1 trial.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell 9.5% to close at $0.5591 after declining over 18% on Monday.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) fell 9.2% to close at $2.87.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 8.3% to close at $1.33 after climbing over 18% on Monday. Blonder Tongue, last week, reported the receipt of noncompliance notice from NYSE American.
