Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2020 4:14am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on retail sales for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect retail sales declining 0.3% last month.
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for December is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The manufacturing index is projected to decline to 56.4 from prior reading of 56.7, while the services index might drop to 56.8 from 57.7.
  • Data on business inventories for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories rising 0.6% in October.
  • The National Association of Home Builders’ housing market index for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline slightly to 89 in December versus November's reading of 90.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

