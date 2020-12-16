Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Global Markets Rise, Dollar Weakens On US Stimulus Optimism
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2020 3:55am   Comments
Share:
Global Markets Rise, Dollar Weakens On US Stimulus Optimism

Wall Street saw gains on Tuesday as the U.S. is close to a bipartisan stimulus deal. The optimism is sweeping through Asia and European markets on Wednesday.

The Dow futures are up by 0.02%, and the S&P 500 futures are trading higher by 0.05% on the last check Wednesday. Brent crude futures are down by 0.26% at $50.63, while gold futures are up by 0.15% at $1,858. Ten-year Treasury yield is down by 1 bps to 0.911%.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.26% on Wednesday. The nation's trade balance surplus narrowed to ¥366.8 billion in November, missing the consensus of ¥529.8 billion. For December, Japan's manufacturing activity showed a surprising uptick to 49.7, much better than a 48.9 consensus. Services activity dipped to 47.2. Foreign investment in Japanese stocks and bonds data is due later today.

China's Shanghai Composite closed near-flat on Wednesday. Energy, consumer, and agriculture stocks gained, offset by losses in services and software stocks. Chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (OTC: SMICY) slip as much as 7% in Shanghai after co-Chief Executive Officer Liang Mong Song resigned abruptly.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.97%, driven by gains in finance and industrial stocks.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed higher by 0.72% after the continent's manufacturing activity expanded to 56, services activity expanded to 57.4, and new home sales grew 15.2% month-over-month. Unemployment data is due to release today.

India's Nifty 50 index is trading higher by 0.79% at press time after November's trade balance deficit widened to $9.87 billion, better than the consensus of a $9.96 billion deficit. M3 money supply data is due later today.

South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.54% on Wednesday after its unemployment rate ticked lower to 4.1%.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 is trading higher by 1% at publication time. The bloc has a busy economic calendar on Wednesday. Investors are watching the data from manufacturing and services PMI, construction output, trade balance, and wage growth.

London's FTSE 100 is trading higher by 1.06% after November's consumer price index (CPI) grew 0.3% YoY, missing consensus of 0.6%, and core CPI rising 1.1% YoY. November's PPI input rose 0.2% MoM core PPI output grew 0.9% YoY.

Germany's DAX has rallied 1.27% in early trade. December's manufacturing activity showed a surprise expansion at 58.6, and services activity expanded to 47.7.

France's CAC 40 is trading higher by 0.97% on Wednesday. The country's December manufacturing activity expanded to 51.1, and services activity expanded to 49.2, exceeding consensus on both counts. 

Spain's IBEX 35 is up by 0.52% at publication time.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures are down 0.33% at 90.112. The dollar has weakened 0.37% against the Euro to $1.2195, 0.36% against the Sterling Pound at $1.3510, and 0.29% against the Japanese Yen at ¥103.36.

For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Asia Slips, Europe Mixed On Tighter Curbs, Looming Lockdown Fears
William Barr Will Resign As Attorney General, Trump Says; Deputy AG Jeff Rosen To Become Acting AG
What Investors Need To Know About The US Treasury Cyberattack
Global Markets Rise, Dollar Weakens On Vaccine-Led Recovery
Fox News Reporter Chad Pergram Tweeted: Pelosi's Office Indicates Speaker/Mnuchin spoke for a half hr today on coronavirus relief bill. Speaker says bill still needs work. The two will talk again tomorrow
'Liquidity Jumping': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CAC-40News Emerging Markets Eurozone Futures Forex Global Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com