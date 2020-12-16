MSCI Shows The Door To 7 Chinese Companies In Line With Trump's Executive Order

MSCI Inc (NYSE: MSCI) announced on Tuesday that it would remove stocks of ten Chinese companies from its Global Investable Market Indexes. The decision aims to adhere to an executive order issued by outgoing President Donald Trump last month.

What Happened: The Chinese companies whose stocks are set to be eliminated include Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Corporation (OTC: SMICY), China Communications Constructions Group (OTC: CCCGF), China Spacesat Co Ltd, China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd (OTC: CWYCF), CRRC Corporation Ltd (OTC: CRRRF), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd, and Dawning Information Industry Co Ltd.

MSCI said while the companies listed in the executive order are being eliminated, some of their subsidiaries and affiliates remain untouched in the index. The change is to come into effect from Jan 5, 2021.

Any updates to the list of companies by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) or the other U.S. authority, till the market close of Dec. 29, would also be removed from the indexes.

Why Does It Matter: These companies collectively represent around 0.04% weightage in the MSCI GIMI and 0.28% weightage in the MSCI Emerging Markets Investible Market Indexes.

MSCI will also release parallel versions of the Indexes with these securities as a part of it, which would be available upon request.

FTSE Russell, The London Stock Exchange, S&P Dow Jones, and Nasdaq have announced similar actions against Chinese companies since Trump's November executive order.

The outgoing president banned U.S. investments in companies owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

Price Action: MSCI closed Tuesday at $424, 0.024% higher.

