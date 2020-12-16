Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lender Upstart Raises $240M In IPO Priced At Lower End Of Range

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2020 2:29am   Comments
Share:
Lender Upstart Raises $240M In IPO Priced At Lower End Of Range

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) on Tuesday priced its initial public offering at $20 per share.

What Happened: The California-headquartered company is issuing 9 million shares while existing investors offload 3 million shares.

Some of the stockholders have granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1,802,353 shares at the IPO price.

Upstart shares will list on the Nasdaq Stock Market with the ticker "UPST" on Wednesday.

A consortium of financial entities will act as the book-runners with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (NYSE: GS), BofA Securities — a division of the Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) in the lead.

Why Does It Matter: Upstart earlier said it expected to price in the range of $20 to $22.

Upstart’s consumer lending platform functions on an automated borrowing process that leverages technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. The AI-technology-powered lending portal has handled 620,000 loan transactions and claims a ten times growth in conversion rates. Additionally, it has also reduced the loss rates by 75%.

See Also: IPO Outlook: Popular E-commerce Company Wish, Plus Offerings From A Personal Loan Disruptor And A Biotech Firm

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPST)

A Preview Of This Week's IPOs
IPO Outlook: Popular E-commerce Company Wish, Plus Offerings From A Personal Loan Disruptor And A Biotech Firm
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Online LendingNews IPOs Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com