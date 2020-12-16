Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wish Raises $1.1B In IPO Priced At Top Of Range
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2020 12:03am   Comments
Share:
Wish Raises $1.1B In IPO Priced At Top Of Range

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH), the owner of  Wish, is set to raise $1.1 billion in its initial public offering priced at the top-end of the indicated range.

What Happened: Wish priced 46 million Class A common stock shares at $24 per unit. 

The company is granting its underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $6.9 million worth of shares at the IPO price. 

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc  (NYSE: GS), JP Morgan & Chase Co (NYSE: JPM), and Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE: BAC) securities arm are the lead book-running managers for the offering.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Deutsche Bank AG’s securities arm, UBS Group AG’s (NYSE: UBS) investment banking unit, RBC Capital Markets, and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) are acting as book-running managers.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol “WISH” on Wednesday.

Why It Matters: The owners of Wish earlier indicated a range of $22 to $24 for the IPO.

See Also: IPO Outlook: Popular E-commerce Company Wish, Plus Offerings From A Personal Loan Disruptor And A Biotech Firm

Wish has 100 million monthly active users in more than 100 countries and relies on 500,000 merchant partners. The company has shipped over 640 million items globally.

The e-commerce company, valued at $11.2 billion, has a heavily China-centric supply chain and pitches itself as an affordable rival to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), CNBC reported earlier. 

Related Link: December Will Be The Big IPO Finale Of 2020

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WISH)

A Preview Of This Week's IPOs
IPO Outlook: Popular E-commerce Company Wish, Plus Offerings From A Personal Loan Disruptor And A Biotech Firm
DoorDash Increases Target Ahead Of Its Market Debut
6 IPOs To Watch In December: Airbnb, DoorDash And More
The December IPO Finale Is Finally Here
December Will Be The Big IPO Finale Of 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: e-commerce WishNews IPOs Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com