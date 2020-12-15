Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 15, 2020 5:30pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: SIOX) shares are trading higher after the company announced "positive" six-month follow-up data from a low-dose cohort of Phase 1/2 trial of AXO-AAV-GM1.
  • Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares are trading higher after the company announced Q4 EPS results were higher year over year.
  • Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares are trading higher after the company announced "significant improvements" in all study endpoints for final VenoValve first-in-human data.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading higher on reports the company is in advanced merger talks with Aphria.
  • Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) shares are trading higher on reports the company is in advanced merger talks with Tilray.

Losers

  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
  • DISH Networks (NASDAQ: DISH) shares are trading lower on light volume following news of a convertible notes offering.

