Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Etsy, Shopify And More Are Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 15, 2020 2:31pm   Comments
Share:
Why Etsy, Shopify And More Are Trading Higher Today

On Tuesday, a number of e-commerce and online communication stocks were trading higher amid rising COVID-19 cases as well as holiday season sales, which are all positive catalysts for e-commerce.

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is a retailer of handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods. The business model is based on sellers listing products on Etsy's platform.

Etsy’s stock traded up 4.12% at $176.96 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $179.93 and a 52-week low of $29.95.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario.

Shopify’s stock traded up 1.10% at $1,070.85. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,146.91 and a 52-week low of $305.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Zoom’s stock traded up 0.35% at $397.39. The stock has a 52-week high of $588.84 and a 52-week low of $63.56.

Square (NYSE: SQ) provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.

Square's stock traded up 0.80% at $217.58 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $222.20 and a 52-week low of $32.33.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETSY + SHOP)

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
How The Younger Generation Reshaped The E-Commerce Rulebook
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Shopify Is The Poster Child Of New E-Commerce
Embedded Fintech: Fueling A New Wave of Growth For Small Cap Tech Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com