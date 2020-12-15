Why Etsy, Shopify And More Are Trading Higher Today

On Tuesday, a number of e-commerce and online communication stocks were trading higher amid rising COVID-19 cases as well as holiday season sales, which are all positive catalysts for e-commerce.

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is a retailer of handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods. The business model is based on sellers listing products on Etsy's platform.

Etsy’s stock traded up 4.12% at $176.96 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $179.93 and a 52-week low of $29.95.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario.

Shopify’s stock traded up 1.10% at $1,070.85. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,146.91 and a 52-week low of $305.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Zoom’s stock traded up 0.35% at $397.39. The stock has a 52-week high of $588.84 and a 52-week low of $63.56.

Square (NYSE: SQ) provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.

Square's stock traded up 0.80% at $217.58 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $222.20 and a 52-week low of $32.33.