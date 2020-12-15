Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why OncoCyte's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 15, 2020 2:03pm   Comments
Share:

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company and Burning Rock announced an exclusive in-licensing agreement for the DetermaRx treatment stratification test.

OncoCyte Corp focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancers.

OncoCyte shares were trading up 20.05% at $2.54. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.51 and a 52-week low of $1.15.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OCX)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1.5%; Apartment Investment and Management Shares Plunge
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Eli Lilly To Acquire Prevail Therapeutics
ROCE Insights For OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast Releases Mixed Data, MediWound Jumps On Distribution Deal, Kezar Life Sciences Rallies On Index Inclusion, Opiant Gets BARA Funding
Why Jaguar Health And OncoCyte Are Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com