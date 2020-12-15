Why OncoCyte's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company and Burning Rock announced an exclusive in-licensing agreement for the DetermaRx treatment stratification test.

OncoCyte Corp focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancers.

OncoCyte shares were trading up 20.05% at $2.54. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.51 and a 52-week low of $1.15.