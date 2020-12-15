40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) shares climbed 83.5% to $22.93 after the company agreed to be acquired by Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) gained 45.7% to $3.0880. Burning Rock Biotech announced a licensing agreement with OncoCyte to bring the latter's DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients, to China.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) surged 29.2% to $5.79. BioCardia reported a 1.789 million share registered direct offering priced at $4.75 per share. The company yesterday said it anticipates data safety monitoring board verbal feedback by the end of Dec. 15 for its pivotal Phase 3 CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) surged 28% to $2.99.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares climbed 26.7% to $6.07. Solid Biosciences, last week, announced a $90 million private placement of 24.3 million shares at $3.70 per share.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) gained 22.4% to $8.19 after dropping 20% on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, last week, reported follow-up data from a randomized Phase 2 VADIS trial of Nelipepimut-S in woman with ductal carcinoma in-situ of the breast.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) gained 22.1% to $3.7838. Elys Game Technology’s CEO Michelle Ciavarella reported the purchase of 58,000 shares at an average price of $3.02 per share in Form 4 filing on Monday.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) surged 20% to $6.20 after the company reported the results from its U.S. Phase 2 placebo-controlled trial of ANAVEX®2-73 in adult female patients with Rett syndrome met the primary and secondary endpoints.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) gained 19.8% to $69.95 as various analysts raised price target on the stock. Arvinas reported a proposed offering of $250 million of common stock.
- Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) surged 18.7% to $2.92. Sio Gene Therapies, earlier during the month, said first patient was dosed in high-dose cohort of AXO-AAV-GM1 clinical trial in patients with GM1 Gangliosidosis.
- Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTWN) climbed 17.6% to $13.03.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares gained 15% to $55.46. Daqo New Energy, on Monday, announced a long-term supply agreement with Trina Solar.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares rose 15% to $33.88.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) surged 14.9% to $3.5987.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) rose 14.5% to $11.10. Veru shares climbed 52% on Monday after the company presented preclinical data for its breast cancer treatment.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) gained 12.7% to $49.30. TG Therapeutics, on Monday, reported a $200 million common stock offering.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 12.4% to $0.7423 after declining 6% on Monday.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) surged 11.5% to $4.34.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) gained 11.5% to $17.08 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $19 price target.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) gained 8% to $4.08 after climbing over 25% on Monday.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) shares gained 7.9% to $12.90 after gaining over 26% on Monday. Humanigen, last month, reported the establishment of Humanigen Australia Proprietary Limited.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) rose 6.5% to $8.85 after the company announced an additional commitment of up to $3.5 million from BARDA to advance the clinical development of OPNT003.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 5.8% to $43.37 amid volatility in EV names. The stock dipped last week following the announcement of a common stock offering.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 5% to $7.34 after the company reported a research services deal with Monash University to advance SARS-CoV-2 findings.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) shares dipped 86.3% to $5.54 after the company announced it completed the separation of its businesses, making Apartment Income REIT a separate, publicly-traded company. The company is also being replaced by Tesla in the S&P 500.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 31.6% to $4.33 after the company reported results for the third quarter.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) dropped 19.7% to $19.27 after the company priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3.75 million shares of its common stock at $20 per share for raising gross proceeds of $75 million.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares declined 18% to $13.85 as the company announced mixed top-line results from the DREAM-HF Phase 3 study of its allogeneic cell therapy rexlemestrocel-L in 537 patients with advanced chronic heart failure.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) fell 16.2% to $7.31 after surging over 36% on Monday.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) dropped 16.2% to $10.13. Hancock Jaffe, on Monday, reported one year follow-up data on eleventh VenoValve patient.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) declined 13.1% to $1.26 after climbing over 18% on Monday. Blonder Tongue, last week, reported the receipt of noncompliance notice from NYSE American.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) fell 13% to $2.75.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) dropped 12.8% to $5.19. China Liberal Education reported sales of 46,626 copies of self-developed textbooks published by Fudan University Press.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 12.5% to $2.22. Synlogic shares rose 13% on Monday after the company announced plans to advance its cancer treatment into the combination therapy stage of its phase 1 trial.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) dropped 11.8% to $8.22.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) dipped 10.9% to $27.82 after the company reported a $100 million ADS offering.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) dropped 8.2% to $1.23 after gaining over 16% on Monday.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell 7.5% to $0.5715 after declining over 18% on Monday.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares fell 7.4% to $2.65. Socket Mobile shares gained around 8% on Monday after the company announced it received a notice of forgiveness from Western Alliance Bank for the $1.06 million PPP loan.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) dropped 4.8% to $9.19 after the company announced a secondary offering of 7 million shares of common stock by existing shareholders.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas