Why Mesoblast, Anavex And More Pharma Stocks Are Moving Today

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced it will acquire Prevail for total consideration of $26.50 per share in cash. The company also issued the fiscal year 2020 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Eli Lilly shares were trading up 3.01% to $162.64 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $170.75 and a 52-week low of $117.06.

BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are trading higher following reports suggesting the European Medicines Agency is aiming to approve the company's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23.

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab and does not yet have any commercialized medicines.

BioNTech shares were trading up 2.22% at $110.67. The stock has a 52-week high of $131 and low of $27.73.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) shares are trading lower after the company announced the results from its Phase 3 trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for advanced chronic heart failure did not meet the primary endpoint.

Mesoblast is a small-cap biotech company with listings on both the ASX and the Nasdaq. The company has acquired the rights to develop and commercialize certain regenerative medicine technologies aimed at innovative ways of treating inflammatory diseases.

Mesoblast shares were trading down 18.65% at $13.74. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.28 and a 52-week low of $3.12.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares are trading higher after the company reported the results from its U.S. Phase 2 placebo-controlled trial of ANAVEX®2-73 in adult female patients with Rett syndrome met the primary and secondary endpoints.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp is engaged in the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases including drug candidates to treat Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous systems (CNS) diseases, pain and several types of cancer.

Anavex Life Sciences shares were trading up 12.72% at $5.85. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.69 and a 52-week low of $2.20.

Tv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a licensing agreement with Anteris Bio for worldwide rights to vTv's novel clinical-stage Nrf2 activator compound, HPP971.

Tv Therapeutics shares were trading up 2.02% at $3.03. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.75 and a 52-week low of $1.44.