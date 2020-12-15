Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
On Tuesday morning, 113 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Highlights:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ: KSPN).
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 169.48% to hit a new 52-week high.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.98 on Tuesday, moving up 2.87%.
- Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares were up 1.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.38 for a change of up 1.16%.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.88%.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares broke to $1,667.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.28%.
- Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares were up 6.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $177.96.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.58 for a change of up 0.99%.
- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares were up 1.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $220.66 for a change of up 1.51%.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares set a new 52-week high of $947.77 on Tuesday, moving up 2.18%.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $154.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.81% for the day.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares broke to $86.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.65%.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.11 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $262.63. Shares traded up 2.58%.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.25.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $361.82. Shares traded up 2.1%.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares were up 1.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $138.48.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.67. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares were up 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.95.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares were up 5.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.54.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares were up 0.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $122.33.
- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $192.32.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares hit $388.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.99 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.69%.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock set a new 52-week high of $156.08 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.27%.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.43 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.32% for the day.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares were down 0.45% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.35.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $241.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.17%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares hit $167.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares hit $17.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
- ITT (NYSE: ITT) shares broke to $79.63 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares broke to $66.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.66%.
- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $63.00. Shares traded up 1.22%.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares were up 5.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.22.
- Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares broke to $77.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.62%.
- LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.21 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.58% for the day.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.76 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares were up 0.87% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.52.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.45 Tuesday. The stock was down 3.28% for the day.
- Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares were up 1.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.75 for a change of up 1.43%.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares hit a yearly high of $144.08. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.60.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares hit $48.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.26%.
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares set a new yearly high of $117.86 this morning. The stock was up 2.22% on the session.
- Endava (NYSE: DAVA) shares were up 1.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.98 for a change of up 1.17%.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares hit a yearly high of $174.00. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares hit a yearly high of $45.08. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- ChampionX (NYSE: CHX) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.47 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares set a new yearly high of $53.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.58. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares were up 4.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.97.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares broke to $85.40 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.
- Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares hit a yearly high of $47.42. The stock traded up 5.0% on the session.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.09 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.45 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.34%.
- BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.84 on Tuesday, moving up 1.32%.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares hit a yearly high of $64.47. The stock traded down 0.51% on the session.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares set a new yearly high of $71.70 this morning. The stock was up 1.57% on the session.
- SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.58 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.71%.
- Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.31. Shares traded up 6.7%.
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.97. The stock was up 6.31% for the day.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ: ASO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.50. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
- Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.40 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $29.02 with a daily change of up 6.66%.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.43.
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares set a new yearly high of $65.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.47 with a daily change of up 6.24%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.93. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.41 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.73 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.07. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
- Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.08. The stock traded up 83.24% on the session.
- RedBall Acquisition (NYSE: RBAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.85 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
- MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares broke to $3.40 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.54%.
- Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.45. Shares traded up 10.68%.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.78. Shares traded up 1.05%.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares were up 4.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.55.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.98%.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.75 on Tuesday, moving up 2.38%.
- Lydall (NYSE: LDL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.97%.
- Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.50 on Tuesday, moving up 0.49%.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.84 with a daily change of down 1.92%.
- Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.83. The stock traded up 10.7% on the session.
- Thunder Bridge (NASDAQ: THBR) shares broke to $11.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.32%.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.67. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) shares hit a yearly high of $20.29. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.
- XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares broke to $41.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.23%.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares hit a yearly high of $5.60. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.
- Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) shares set a new yearly high of $10.90 this morning. The stock was up 3.34% on the session.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.60. The stock was up 32.83% for the day.
- Experience Investment (NASDAQ: EXPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.4%.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares hit $9.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.91%.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX: GLO) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.09.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.30 with a daily change of up 3.08%.
- NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr (NASDAQ: NISN) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.8%.
- VIA optronics (NYSE: VIAO) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.60 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
- Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) shares hit a yearly high of $13.84. The stock traded up 3.14% on the session.
- Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (AMEX: LEU) shares broke to $22.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.73%.
- Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE: CLA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.69%.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.68. The stock traded up 3.99% on the session.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.25% for the day.
- Taiwan Fund (NYSE: TWN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.35. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.
- Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $51.81 with a daily change of up 5.65%.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: SIOX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.96. Shares traded up 12.6%.
- Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ: CGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
- Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ: MAGS) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.08 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.49 this morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.72 with a daily change of up 2.65%.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) shares hit $4.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 40.65%.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.43 with a daily change of down 2.97%.
- Amrep (NYSE: AXR) shares broke to $7.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.61%.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.37. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 169.48%.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ: KSPN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.33. The stock traded up 5.63% on the session.
