Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, 113 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

(NASDAQ: AMD). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ: KSPN).

(NASDAQ: KSPN). Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 169.48% to hit a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.98 on Tuesday, moving up 2.87%.

