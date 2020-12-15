Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 14 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Significant Points:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was HF Enterprises (NASDAQ: HFEN).
- Apartment Investment (NYSE: AIV) shares dropped the most, trading down 85.88% to reach its new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:
- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock hit a yearly low of $121.50. The stock was down 5.96% for the day.
- AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) stock hit a yearly low of $48.75. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.
- Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.01. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
- Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN) shares were down 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.78.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OLMA) stock drifted down 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.46.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ: HYFM) stock hit $41.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.54%.
- BEST (NYSE: BEST) stock drifted down 2.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28.
- Apartment Investment (NYSE: AIV) shares hit a yearly low of $5.34. The stock was down 85.88% on the session.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX: NAK) stock drifted down 1.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.32.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) shares fell to $6.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.47%.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.99. The stock was down 8.68% on the session.
- HF Enterprises (NASDAQ: HFEN) shares moved down 3.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.83, drifting down 3.4%.
