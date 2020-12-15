22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) rose 85% to $23.20 in pre-market trading after Lilly announced plans to acquire Prevail.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) rose 56.6% to $5.92 in pre-market trading after climbing over 25% on Monday.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) rose 50.3% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Monday. Blonder Tongue, last week, reported the receipt of noncompliance notice from NYSE American.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) shares rose 30.7% to $15.63 in pre-market trading after gaining over 26% on Monday. Humanigen, last month, reported the establishment of Humanigen Australia Proprietary Limited.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares rose 29% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after climbing 27% on Monday.
- Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTWN) rose 26.6% to $14.10 in pre-market trading.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 25.4% to $8.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported a research services deal with Monash University to advance SARS-CoV-2 findings.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) rose 15.2% to $9.76 in pre-market trading after the company announced an additional commitment of up to $3.5 million from BARDA to advance the clinical development of OPNT003.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) shares rose 14.1% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Monday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 13.6% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Monday.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) rose 12.8% to $10.9 in pre-market trading. Veru shares climbed 52% on Monday after the company presented preclinical data for its breast cancer treatment.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) rose 12% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after surging over 14% on Monday. Genius Brands, last week, reported a deal with LG Electronics USA to offer Kartoon Channel! App across LG Smart TVs.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) rose 10.5% to $6.11 in pre-market trading. Kezar Life Sciences was added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) rose 6.4% to $6.86 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that it has received a $5 million EVA digital night-vision sensor contract.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 6% to $114.68 in pre-market trading following reports suggesting the European Medicines Agency is aiming to approve the company's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23.
Losers
- Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) fell 72.2% to $11.22 in pre-market trading after the company completed the separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares fell 12.4% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Socket Mobile shares gained around 8% on Monday after the company announced it received a notice of forgiveness from Western Alliance Bank for the $1.06 million PPP loan.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 11.9% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Monday.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell 11% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after declining over 18% on Monday.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) fell 7.4% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 5.3% to $2.81 in pre-market trading.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) shares fell 5% to $0.5891 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Monday.
