70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares climbed 95.1% to close at $58.38 on Monday after the company reported interim clinical data for its cancer treatment. The company said ARV-471 showed evidence of anti-tumor activity.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares climbed 58.9% to close at $4.48. BioCardia said it expects data safety monitoring board verbal feedback for interim data from Phase 3 CardiaAMP heart failure trial by the end of December 15, 2020.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) shares gained 52.6% to close at $9.69. Veru reported Phase 2 trial results for enobosarm for endocrine resistant metastatic breast cancer.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) jumped 36.6% to close at $8.73 after declining around 17% on Friday.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) rose 35.1% to close at $5.70 after the company said it made significant progress in detecting pre-cancer diseases.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) surged 31.2% to close at $3.45.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) gained 29.4% to close at $15.20.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares surged 29.2% to close at $156.31 after AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced plans buy the company for $39 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 28.4% to close at $6.33. CooTek released quarterly earnings today.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) gained 28.2% to close at $0.8085 after declining over 8% on Friday. A Special Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled to reconvene on Wednesday December 16.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) rose 27% to close at $3.39.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) gained 26.3% to close at $11.96.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) shares jumped 26% to close at $6.98. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained ReneSola with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $12.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) surged 25.6% to close at $3.78.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) gained 24.8% to close at $9.41 after jumping around 18% on Friday. Evelo Biosciences, last week, reported new clinical candidate in oncology.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) surged 24.8% to close at $4.88. Arbutus Biopharma, last week, announced additional clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial with AB-729.
- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) climbed 23.1% to close at $16.40. Chinook Therapeutics reported a license agreement with Morehouse School of Medicine for development of therapies in kidney diseases disproportionately affecting African Americans and underserved communities.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) gained 22.6% to close at $22.81.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) shares climbed 22% to close at $48.44.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) shares climbed 21.4% to close at $13.95. DermTech, on Friday, announced Inclusion of its melanoma test in two continuing medical education sessions at 2020 Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds and Mount Sinai Winter Symposium.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) gained 20.8% to close at $56.43
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) jumped 20.3% to close at $3.14 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $3.5 price target.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) gained 20.1% to close at $41.53.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares rose 18.1% to close at $7.57.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 17.9% to close at $20.98.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) surged 17.6% to close at $7.29. Catalyst Biosciences, last week, presented Crimson 1 Phase 3 study design at the 62nd Annual American Society of Hematology Conference.
- Calix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALX) gained 17.2% to close at $29.06. Arlo, last week, announced a strategic partnership with Calix.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) jumped 17% to close at $11.97.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) gained 17% to close at $72.67.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 16.6% to close at $5.54 after declining 9% on Friday. HC Wainwright & Co maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $7.5 to $9. Marathon Patent Group last week purchased additional 10K S-19j Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain and announced plans to open a second data center.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) gained 16.5% to close at $19.30.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) shares rose 16.3% to close at $6.98 after the company reported completion of third lien credit facility. Vince said it projects preliminary Q3 sales of $69 million.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) shares climbed 16.1% to close at $8.73. Gatos Silver reported quarterly results last week.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) rose 16.1% to close at $3.43 after climbing around 37% on Friday.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) gained 15.9% to close at $12.00.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ: IPOB) gained 15.9% to close at $29.48.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares gained 14.8% to close at $11.65.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) surged 14% to close at $12.73.
- Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares rose 13.4% to close at $2.54 after the company announced plans to advance its cancer treatment into the combination therapy stage of its phase 1 trial.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 10.9% to close at $12.00.
- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) rose 10.8% to close at $32.15.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) gained 10.2% to close at $15.16 after climbing 12% on Friday. The company on Thursday announced its 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot is now available at T-Mobile and on Friday announced the availability of 5G MiFi M200 in Japan.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) gained 8.8% to close at $52.05. Apellis and Sobi last week reported top-lone results at 48 weeks from Phase 3 PEGASUS study of pegcetacoplan in PNH.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) rose 7.6% to close at $23.80.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) fell 7.5% to close at $2.35 after climbing 18% on Friday.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) gained 7.5% to close at $2.86 after the company announced it received a notice of forgiveness from Western Alliance Bank for the $1.06 million PPP loan.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) gained 7% to close at $12.50. Prevail Therapeutics, last week, said first patient was dosed in Phase 1/2 PROCLAIM trial evaluating PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia patients with GRN mutations.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) rose 6.4% to close at $20.19 after the company agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash transaction for $20.26 per share..
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) rose 6% to close at $14.09.
Losers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares tumbled 46.7% to close at $1.20 on Monday after the company disclosed results from its phase 2 trial of Razuprotafib glaucoma. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Aerpio Pharmaceuticals with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $2 to $1.5.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 27.4% to close at $9.65.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 20.1% to close at $6.69. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares tumbled around 53% on Friday after the company reported follow-up data from a randomized Phase 2 VADIS trial of Nelipepimut-S in woman with ductal carcinoma in-situ of the breast.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) fell 19.7% to close at $4.21.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dipped 18.6% to close at $3.19.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPCE) shares dipped 17.4% to close at $26.46. A test flight of the VSS Unity from Virgin Galactic returned home early after an ignition failure on Saturday.
- SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) declined 16.7% to close at $19.62 after the company said some of its products may have been affected by a highly sophisticated hack.
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) dipped 16.7% to close at $47.47.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) fell 16.4% to close at $46.80 after declining over 22% on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences last week shared the poster for the GP2 Phase 2b clinical trial final efficacy analysis that was presented Wednesday at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) dropped 16.4% to close at $50.31 after the company reported a proposed offering of convertible senior notes.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) fell 15.5% to close at $10.50.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) dipped 15.1% to close at $2.93 after climbing 38% on Friday.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) fell 15.1% to close at $50.01.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) fell 14.3% to close at $2.99 after declining over 38% on Friday. Immutep last week reported a statistically significant survival benefit for key patient groups in its ongoing Phase IIb AIPAC study in metastatic breast cancer.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) declined 14.1% to close at $0.2702 after the company announced it would delist from the Nasdaq.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) shares declined 13.4% to close at $7.79. Vivos Therapeutics shares climbed around 50% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share..
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) declined 11.8% to close at $2.01. Xenetic Biosciences, last week, announced a roughly 2.45 million shares registered direct offering priced at $2.45 per share.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 10.4% to close at $9.96.
- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) fell 9.9% to close at $17.75.
- Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares fell 8.4% to close at $9.09 after the company pushed back its timeline to submit a biologics license application from 2020 to 2H 2021 due to additional data requests from the Food and Drug Administration.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) fell 7.8% to close at $50.03 after the company announced it would acquire Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in cash and stock.
