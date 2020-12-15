Market Overview

Asana Rival ClickUp Hits $1B Valuation In Latest Funding Round: Bloomberg

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2020 7:01am   Comments
Asana Rival ClickUp Hits $1B Valuation In Latest Funding Round: Bloomberg

California-based software startup Clickup’s value has jumped by approximately five times since its previous funding round earlier this year, Bloomberg reports. The workplace productivity software company’s valuation touched $1 billion based on the latest $100 million investment.

What Happened: Canadian venture capital firm Gregorian Partners was the lead investor in the $100 million funding, with participation from the San Francisco-based venture capital company Craft Ventures, which had invested in ClickUp earlier too.

The software firm, now a Unicorn startup, witnessed a growth spurt this year due to the increased emphasis on remote work. The productivity platform offers office technology-driven solutions for time management, project management, and workflow management.

CEO and Founder of ClickUp, Zeb Evans, anticipates that the company would benefit from tailwinds once the offices would re-open post lockdown and employees would resume work.  

Why Does It Matter: Bloomberg states that Crafts Ventures co-founder David Sacks was one of the early believers in ClickUp’s offering. Sacks believes that ClickUp could outshine its market peers.

Some of ClickUp’s key rivals include Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) and project management software maker, Wrike.com.

On Dec. 1, cloud-based software company Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRMacquired work-chat software maker Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) at a $27.7 billion valuation.

Related News: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Slack, Says Salesforce Deal At’ Full Valuation’

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

