Apple Users Can Now Make Siri Go Quack, Quack, Quack

Siri, the virtual assistant on Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) devices, can roar like a lion and meow like a cat, depending on what you ask it to do, CNBC reported Monday.

What Happened: All a user has to do is apply the iOS 14.3 update and ask “Hey, Siri, what does <insert animal name> sound like?”

The virtual assistant can also play sounds of vehicles and instruments, in addition to animals. On the iPhone or iPad, the virtual assistant also displays a picture of the animal and a link that leads to Wikipedia.

Why It Matters: According to Voicebot Research, half of U.S. adults use a voice assistant on their smartphone. You may as well unleash your inner child or alternatively entertain children using quacks, meows, roars, barks, and whistles.

Siri is not the only helpful virtual assistant that has capabilities. Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Assistant can play animal noises and vehicle sounds through Google Home and other devices such as Android phones, USA Today reported.

All you have to do is say “Hey Google how does a giraffe sound?” You may be surprised at the incredible quietness of giraffes.

Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa can also replicate your favorite animal sounds by adding skills, according to CNet.

iOS 14.3 has introduced other features such as App Clips and Air-quality recommendations for multiple countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.5% lower at $121.78 on Monday.

