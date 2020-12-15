Market Overview

Google Kills Its Google Home Max Smart Speaker Line
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 15, 2020 3:29am   Comments
Alphabet, Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) most expensive smart speaker, Google Home Max, is discontinued, the Verge reports.

What Happened: The Home Max speakers are sold out on the Google store, and the company confirmed to The Verge that it is removing the three-year-old smart speaker from the line-up. However, Google will continue to offer software updates and security fixes to already-sold Home Max devices, the company said.

The Home Max speakers were launched in December 2017 and carried a hefty price tag of $399. Lately, the speakers were seen selling for half the price, at $149.99, in Black Friday deals.

Why It Matters: The competition in the smart speaker market has become intense in the last few months, with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) launching the HomePod mini for $99, Google introducing the Nest Audio for $99.99, and the fourth generation of Echo line-up by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

As per a 9to5Google report, a replacement to the Home Max speakers could come soon, given Google's heavy focus on better audio.

Price Action: GOOG shares closed 1.22% lower at $1,706.06 on Monday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Google voice smart speakers The Verge

