Why PayPal's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading higher on Monday after Evercore reportedly named the stock its top 2021 payment pick.

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had over 300 million active accounts at the end of 2019, including 20 million merchant accounts.

The company also owns Xoom, an international money transfer business, and Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

PayPal’s shares were trading up 3.17% at $220.84 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $223.16 and a 52-week low of $82.07.