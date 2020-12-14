Market Overview

Why Oil And Energy Stocks Are Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2020 12:42pm   Comments
The shares of oil companies were trading lower on Monday following a dip in oil prices after the U.K. Health Minister Matt Hancock warned of a new coronavirus variant.

Earlier today, oil prices had gained on vaccine optimism, and on a report that a fuel transport ship had been attacked out in Saudi Arabia.

BP plc (NYSE: BP) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 9.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, including volumes from its 20% ownership interest in Rosneft. 

BP's shares were trading down 2.27% higher at $21.54 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.08 and a 52-week low of $14.74.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is the second-largest oil company in the United States with the production of 3.2 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.6 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 2 million of barrels of liquids a day.

Chevron shares were trading down 2.29% at $90.31. The stock has a 52-week high of $122.72 and a 52-week low of $51.60.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 9.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Exxon Mobil shares were trading down 2.66% at $42.64. The stock has a 52-week high of $71.37 and a 52-week low of $30.11.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) is an independent oil and gas company primarily involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has its operations in the United States, Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico.

Talos Energy shares were trading down 4.76% at $8.80. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.34 and a 52-week low of $5.

